US Presidential Debate 2020 Event LIVE Updates: Biden calls Trump a racist, says he uses 'everything as a dog whistle to try to generate hatred'

Donald Trump and Joe Biden are scheduled to meet on the debate stage for the first time Tuesday night at Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio. The 90-minute event, moderated by Fox News host Chris Wallace, will be the first of three scheduled presidential debates.

The 90-minute debate will be divided into six 15-minute segments. Each segment will focus on vital topics including the candidates’ records, the Supreme Court, the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy, race and violence in the US, and the integrity of the election.

Ohio has traditionally been a swing state over the past two decades, but Trump won there by eight points in 2016. The state is seen as trending towards becoming more solidly Republican, due to its whiter, older population compared with the rest of the US.

The debate will be held at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Chris Wallace of Fox News will then use the rest of the time in the segment to facilitate further discussion on the topic, according to the commission.

The candidates will not have opening statements, and Trump will receive the first question from the moderator. Each segment will last about 15 minutes, and the candidates will have two minutes to respond after the moderator opens each segment with a question.

He later said, “Somebody said to me. How long has the President been preparing for the debate? I said all his life.”

“It's gonna be a great night,” Pence said. “I can tell you I left the President earlier today in the Oval Office. And he's ready. We're ready.”

Vice President Mike Pence said during remarks at a Make America Great Again event and presidential debate watch party that he spoke with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Tuesday morning and that "he’s ready" for the debate tonight.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden have now taken the debate stage in Cleveland, Ohio. The first presidential debate is officially underway with discussion on president's Supreme Court pick.

“We won the election, and therefore we have the right to choose her,” Trump said.

Trump justified advancing the nomination by saying "elections have consequences," referring to his White House victory in 2016, and by pledging Barrett would be "as good as anybody that has served on that court."

Debate moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News asked about the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett. Wallace noted Republicans have been criticized for trying to get Barrett confirmed before the election.

Biden replied to Trump’s broader attacks against Democrats by saying, “I am the Democratic party right now.”

When US President Donald Trump claimed Joe Biden wanted to push the country toward "socialist medicine," the Democrat emphasized that he is not a socialist.

When Trump interrupted another one of Biden’s answers, the Democrat said, “Will you shut up, man?”

Trump repeatedly mocked Biden, suggesting the Democratic nominee’s comments on health care would cost him support among progressives. Biden responded by calling Trump a “liar” and a “clown.”

Joe Biden attacked Donald Trump over COVID-19 at US Presidential debate. "Seven million contracted the virus. The President has no plan for pandemic," said Biden.

Referencing Trump’s comments to Bob Woodward that he downplayed the seriousness of the virus to avoid creating a panic, Biden told America, "You don’t panic, he panicked."

Biden criticized Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic, noting the country is still recording roughly 40,000 new cases a day.

The debate has shifted to coronavirus after a largely unproductive segment on the supreme court that was defined by crosstalk and insults.

“No serious person has said the opposite,” Biden said.

The president responded by claiming many health experts have said “the opposite” about masks.

Trump questioned the effectiveness of masks as a means of mitigating the spread of coronavirus. Biden noted health experts have said 100,000 lives could be saved over the next few months, if Americans consistently wear masks and practice social distancing.

Biden continued: "He’s on record as saying it. He panicked or he just looked at the stock market, one of the two, because guess what, a lot of people die and a lot more are going to die unless he gets a lot smarter, a lot quicker."

"Do you believe for a moment what he’s telling you, in light of all the lies, he’s told you about the whole issue relating to Covid," Biden said, looking straight into the camera. "He still hasn’t even acknowledged that he knew this was happening, knew how dangerous it was going to be back in February, and he didn’t even tell you."

Joe Biden asked the American people whether they trust Trump about coronavirus, noting that the President told journalist Bob Woodward in February that he downplayed the virus.

“You are the worst president America has ever had,” Biden said.

The president claimed he had paid “millions” in income taxes. Biden responded by repeatedly pressing Trump to release his tax returns, and the president claimed he would soon, which he has been saying since 2015.

Trump was pressed on the New York Times story about his tax returns, which showed he paid only $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017.

As Trump repeatedly tried to interject and attack his opponent, Biden said, “It’s hard to get any word in with this clown - excuse me, this person.”

Biden tried to redirect the conversation back to the coronavirus pandemic, saying this was about every American family, not his family.

As expected, Trump attacked Biden’s son, Hunter, for his business dealings in Ukraine, which became a target of Republican ire during the impeachment inquiry.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden have now taken the debate stage in Cleveland, Ohio. The first presidential debate is officially underway with discussion on president's Supreme Court pick.

Dubbed as the "Super Bowl of American Democracy", Donald Trump and Joe Biden would respond to questions on their track record, the Supreme Court, economy, race and violence in cities and integrity of the elections.

Ahead of the US presidential election on 3 November, Republican candidate and incumbent President Donald Trump will go head-to-head with Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden at 6.30 am Indian Standard Time.

The much-awaited clash, set to occur at 9 pm Eastern Time in Cleveland, will be moderated by Chris Wallace, the anchor of Fox News Sunday. This will be the second time Wallace will be moderating a presidential debate. He earlier helmed the Trump and Clinton debate in 2016.

This will be the first of three debates ahead of November's election.

As per Indian Express, the 90-minute debate will be divided into six 15-minute segments. Each segment will focus on vital topics including the candidates’ records, the Supreme Court, the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy, race and violence in the US, and the integrity of the election.

Here are some other details about the first debate 2020 between Trump and Biden:

Time

The first debate will be held on 29 September from 9 pm to 10:30 pm Eastern Time. In India, the debate will be televised live between 6:30 am and 8 am.

Venue

The debate is slated to occur at the Samson Pavillion of the Health Education Campus (HEC) shared by Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.

The debate was earlier scheduled to take place at the University of Notre Dame but the university, citing the COVID-19 pandemic, withdrew as host.

Where to watch

The New York Times will be streaming the first debate event live. It will also be aired on channels including CNN, Fox News, CBS, ABC, C-SPAN, NBC and MSNBC.

Format

The entire debate will be divided into six segments. Each segment will be around 15 minutes. The moderator will introduce a topic and give each candidate two minutes. This will be followed by a discussion between the candidates, with the two receiving approximately equal time.

Safety precautions

Amid the customs and routines upended by the coronavirus will be the customary display of civility before the debate: Trump and Biden are not expected to shake hands at the opening. They will each be stationed at podiums spaced far apart and are expected to have a limited, socially distanced audience reports The Associated Press.

Future debates

The second debate is set to occur on 15 October. The debate will be hosted at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida. Steve Scully, the political editor at C-SPAN, will be moderating the debate.

The third and final debate will occur on 22 October at the Curb Event Center at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. This debate will be moderated by NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker.

V-P debate on 7 Oct

Democratic vice-presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris and Vice-President Mike Pence are set to debate just once: in Salt Lake City, Utah, on 7 October.

The debate will be hosted at Kingsbury Hall at the University of Utah and will be moderated by USA Today’s Washington Bureau chief Susan Page. According to The New York Times, the debate will be split into nine segments, each around 10 minutes.