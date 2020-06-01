Dastaan-e-Dilrubai: The life and times of Farzana Joanna Nobilis Sombre Zeb-un-nissa, or Begum Samru

dilruba | دلربا | meaning, a woman who steals hearts.

In this 10-part series, Dastaan-e-Dilrubai, Shreya Ila Anasuya narrates the histories of Indian women who delighted and moved people with their skills in singing, dancing, acting, and writing — bearing witness to their power.

With art by Satwik Gade.

***

Consider a girl called Farzana.

No one knows for sure where she came from, and even the exact year of her birth is contested, though we can assume it was in the middle of the 18th century. Some sources say she was Kashmiri, others say she was born to the second wife of a man in Kutana.

Her biographer, John Lall, speculates that Farzana’s mother was the mistress of a man called Asad Khan, and that the former “became the target of her stepson’s venom after the death of her husband”. There is speculation, also, that the woman was a tawaif. Mother and daughter fled to Shahjahanabad, says Lall, but Farzana’s mother did not survive.

Farzana found herself in a kotha in Chawri Bazaar (the same kotha, Lall says, where her mother had performed years before, and where the embattled duo was headed in the first place). It is here that she trained in music and dance, and here that she started to perform.

In 1765, five years after she is said to have arrived at the kotha, she met a European mercenary called Walter Reinhardt. More popularly known as Samru, he led four battalions that consisted of at least 2,000 soldiers. He had made an enemy of the British because of his leading role in the Patna massacre of 1763.

Farzana was young, too young — a teenager, in a land where the age of consent would, almost a hundred years after she met Reinhardt, be fixed at 10, and fiercely contested many times afterwards. Reinhardt was in his forties. For the next 13 years, Farzana was, as historian Durba Ghosh writes, “his constant companion”.

Lall imagines she “had a will of her own” and that “she accepted the new life this strange chance had thrust upon her” — which he had no way to claim, as she did not leave a memoir to articulate how she really felt about this. All we know is that any way we look at it, she was a child who was simply given no choice in the matter.

Consider Farzana, who became known as Begum Samru.

Ghosh tells us that the word Begum was a signifier for women of noble birth, and was rarely used as an alternative for the word Mrs, as it was in Farzana’s case. No one knows if they were ever legally married, but in the public eye they were as good as married. Ghosh argues that this act of her naming had a lot to do with this.

In 1774, Reinhardt asked the Mughal emperor, Shah Alam, for jaidad, or land, which he was granted in Sardhana two years later. This remarkable change in station, argues Ghosh, was possible because of Begum Samru’s intervention. The decision to settle in Sardhana, too, was supposedly hers — this was the region of her birth. When Reinhardt died in 1778, she inherited what he had — his battalions, his land, and with it, the title of the jagirdar of Sardhana.