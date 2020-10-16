Dastaan-e-Dilrubai: Sifting through fable and fact to discover the 'real' Siddheshwari Devi

dilruba | دلربا | meaning, a woman who steals hearts.

In this 10-part series, Dastaan-e-Dilrubai, Shreya Ila Anasuya narrates the histories of Indian women who delighted and moved people with their skills in singing, dancing, acting, and writing — bearing witness to their power.

With art by Satwik Gade.

Recently a set of well-intentioned but sensationalist social media posts about a famous singer got me thinking about the tricky nature of biographical writing, especially when the person being written about is long gone. Every narrative is imbued with the writer’s agenda, their biases, their set of values. There is no “authentic” version — especially in the case of beloved public figures.

When it comes to the lives of South Asian women performers in the 19th and 20th centuries, the erasures they were themselves forced to embody mean that the waters become even more muddied.

Let’s take Siddheshwari Devi, one of the most revered singers of a genre of Hindustani music that is called “light” classical, as an example.

Fables and legends

Sources say she was born in the early 1900s in a musical family in Benaras. “Musical family” here is a euphemism for her tawaif lineage — she was descended from the great singer Maina Devi, and her aunt was Rajeshwari Devi.

She lost both parents early in life and was brought up by Rajeshwari. Her talent and interest in music meant that she joined her cousin, Kamleshwari, in taking lessons from her first teacher, Siyaji Maharaj. There are a number of stories about this, one of them being that Siddheshwari, scrubbing pots and pans in the kitchen, heard Siyaji beating Kamleshwari for not being able to follow him in singing the tappa he was teaching her. Legend has it that she rushed in and flung her own body on her cousin’s to stop the blows, and then told her cousin what her teacher was asking her to sing was really quite easy, proceeding to sing it perfectly.

Who is to say whether or not Siddheshwari entered Siyaji’s tutelage in this exact manner? As Tawaifnama (a non-fiction book on the lives of tawaifs by filmmaker Saba Dewan; in my opinion the most remarkable work of its genre) demonstrates, these larger-than-life tellings are rife, and serve specific functions. In this case it gives us the impression of a household in which Siddheshwari most likely did not have the easiest time, and tells us that she began her musical training at a young age, and the name of her guru.

There is also the matter of how she left her aunt’s home. In an account by Sheila Dhar, a self-confessed “outsider” to the world of professional music, it was because she fell in love. In another account by Amrit Lal Nagar, it was because she angered a patron, displeased her aunt, and so had to leave.

In both accounts Siddheshwari has spoken directly to each writer, about the same event. Yet we are presented with two different narratives, as much informed by the writer as they were by Siddheshwari herself. It is perfectly possible that both are true, and equally that neither are.

Given the matrilineal system of tawaif households, this would have been a significant change in the young singer’s life. But we can’t know exactly what happened, though each narrative will insist on its authenticity.

Thumri and ambivalence

Then there's the matter of deliberate occultation. Sheila Dhar’s account of Siddheshwari Devi starts with a gorgeous description of witnessing the singer performing at a wedding. As part of the performance, Siddheshwari dances while a very young Sheila looks on in awe.

This portrayal of her mother’s early career angered Siddeshwari’s daughter Savita Devi, and the scholar Lalita du Perron writes that she demanded an apology from Sheila Dhar.

Why the anger? This is because Siddheshwari was best known for her absolute mastery of thumri, a repertoire of Hindustani music that was much maligned and is still treated with ambivalence because of its historical association with court singers, and hereditary singers.

The origins of thumri lie in the folk music of the Gangetic plain. For much of its life, scholar Peter Manuel writes, “thumri was most typically sung by a courtesan as accompaniment to interpretative dance”.

From the late 18th century onwards, thumri began to be cultivated as a musical genre in its own right, and aside from courtesans, male musicians began to sing it. Its heyday was in 19th century Lucknow, under its last king, Wajid Ali Shah.

“Courtesan culture during this period was at its zenith of prestige and influence,” writes Manuel, and “...prominent courtesan singers were ranked even above contemporary male musicians.”

Tawaifs had a vast repertoire beyond thumri, but as du Perron tells us, thumri was the only form that was closely linked to dance. In the late 19th and 20th centuries, the Indian middle class’ attitude to dance changed drastically, and the subsequent anti-nautch campaign meant that professional women singers began to be targeted.

“Thumri had to distance itself from dance to survive,” writes du Perron. She might as well have been talking about tawaifs and their own identities.

Eventually, national institutions like All India Radio would make it impossible for the traditional practitioners of thumri to sing unless they produced certificates of marriage.

It is against these sweeping changes that generations of professional singers like those in Siddheshwari Devi’s family had to adapt in order to go on singing.

In this context, it is perfectly clear why Savita Devi would have been upset.