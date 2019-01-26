Zee Jaipur Literature Festival 2019: Andre Aciman, Yann Martel among star authors on Day 3

With audiences warmed up and eager to kick-start another day at the Kumbh mela of literature, the 12th edition will host on 26 January some incredible authors who will mark their debut at the ZEE Jaipur Literature Festival in 2019. Among them, is the author of Life of Pi, Yann Martel.

One of the opening sessions of the third day of the JLF will be a discussion in the Front Lawn of Diggi Palace on the process of writing a book with the Mexican author Alvaro Enrigue, Ahdaf Soueif, Hari Kunzru and the Pulitzer Prize-winning author Colson Whitehead, moderated by Chandrahas Choudhary. Martel will make his debut on this panel. Enrigue and Kunzru will also engage in a discussion with the Ugandan writer, Jennifer Nansubuga Makumbi, Kaveh Akbar and novelist Tania James in the afternoon session at Samvad, titled Beyond Borders: On Migration and the Novel.

Yet another debut this year is that of André Aciman, the author of the award-winning work, Call Me By Your Name, that explores a same-sex relationship in 1980s Italy. He will be in conversation with journalist Anindita Ghose.

Through the course of the morning, David Olusoga, the author of the 2014 work, The World's War — on the troops fighting on the fronts during the First World War — will also engage in a conversation with Navtej Sarna accompanied by writer Rakshanda Jalil to discuss the forgotten soldiers of the British empire. American author and journalist Peter Bergen, Shiv Shankar Menon and Steve Coll will discuss in Directorate S: The CIA and America's Secret Wars in Afghanistan and Pakistan the involvement of American troops in those conflict zones. The first half of the third day will also host a talk by the President of the Wolfson College, Cambridge, Richard Evans titled, The Coming of the Third Reich, based on his 2003 book on Hitler's rise to power, of the same name.

The Biographers Ball, a discussion on Day 3 of the five-day long literary extravaganza, is set to feature authors Audrey Truschke, Charles Spencer, Parvati Sharma and Sir Roy Strong CH in conversation with historian Simon Sebag Montefiore; while Kama: The Landscape of Desire, will be a discussion with Gurcharan Das and Madhavi Menon at the Baithak stage in the palace, moderated by Dr. Malashri Lal.

The third day of the fest will host Simon Sebag Montefiore once again for The Romanovs, with an introduction by Evans, a part of the J Paul Getty Trust Series. Acclaimed author Jeffrey Archer will be in conversation with journalist Barkha Dutt in a discussion, and Truschke and Sharma will join Rana Safvi and Ruby Lal for a discussion with co-director of the festival and historian William Dalrymple on Delhi to the Deccan: On the Mughals and the Marathas, while Kim A Wagner, author of historical works such as Thugee: Banditry and the British, will also deliver a talk following an introduction by Sunil Amrith.

Discussing a world post America will be Jon Lee Anderson, Bergen, Navtej Sarna and Coll with British journalist Katty Kay in the later part of the afternoon. A discussion titled The Travel Plan featuring Eliza Griswold, author Isabella Tree, Kent Nerburn and screenwriter Carlo Pizzati, will be moderated by Dalrymple. Towards the close of the event will be the discussion, The Shape of Justice: Identifying Gender Violence and Finding Solutions That Fit, bringing to the table the crucial conversation on discrimination and inappropriate behaviours with Sohaila Abdulali, Sunita Toor and Simar Singh who will converse with Pragya Tiwari.

The Zee Jaipur Literature Festival will go on from 24 January to 28 January 2019 at the Diggi Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan. More details here.

