World Suicide Prevention Day 2022: Here are five tips to reduce your stress and anxiety

World Suicide Prevention Day is celebrated on 10 September annually. The day is observed to raise awareness about suicide attempts and prevention. Marked with the hopes of de-stigmatising discussions related to suicide, helping to prevent more suicides, the day aims to draw the attention of governments towards the issue of suicides. It is to be noted that stress and anxiety can manifest differently in different people, and the level of anxiety may also vary in different individuals. Reducing the stress of daily life as much as possible is important for overall health. This is because chronic stress has a negative impact on health and makes us prone to conditions like anxiety disorders, heart disease, and depression.

According to WHO, more than 700,000 individuals end their lives each year, with the figures of suicide attempts being 20 times higher. The number of individuals with suicidal thoughts or those who have suffered from suicidal tendencies is even higher. Suicide is now one of the major causes of death especially among teenagers. All this makes it important to deal with stress and anxiety, here are some tips to help you with it:

Do what you enjoy doing: Find out the physical activities that you like to do the most, and think about how you want to plan your day with it. If you like gardening or spending time with a particular person, do that. Do what makes you happy.

Don’t criticise yourself for your feelings: Say to yourself, this is a normal and healthy response under these circumstances, which are complicated, stressful, or difficult. Remember, it is OK to feel that way.

Indulge in Self Care: Set some time aside for yourself to practice self-care and this helps in reducing your stress levels. You may do yoga, get a massage or go for a walk outside.

Distract yourself from negative feelings: Try doing anything that takes your attention away from distressing thoughts or emotions. Run your fingers around your phone, put your hands under cold water, colour or draw something on a piece of paper.

Do your best: Do your best. Rather than aiming for perfection, which is not possible, be proud as you get close to it.

