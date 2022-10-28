World Stroke Day is commemorated every year on 29 October to raise awareness about the serious nature and high rates of stroke. The day promotes ways in which strokes can be reduced through better public awareness of the risk factors and signs of the condition. Stroke is a medical condition in which the blood supply to the brain is disrupted, which leads to oxygen starvation, brain damage and loss of function. It is most often caused by a clot in an artery supplying blood to the brain. It can also happen because of a hemorrhage, when a burst vessel causes blood to leak into the brain.

Here are five everyday habits that could increase the risk of stroke:

Heavy use of alcohol: Heavy alcohol use can lead to rise in blood pressure levels. It can also lead to increase in triglyceride levels, which can lead to atherosclerosis. Atherosclerosis is the build-up of plaque in the arteries and causes narrowing of blood vessels.

If you are drinking, then drink in moderation. This means that no more than one drink should be taken per day for women, and no more than two drinks per day for men, according to Healthline.

Inactivity: Inactivity or lack of exercise can also heighten the risk of stroke. There are a lot of health benefits of regular exercise. The Centre for Disease Control recommends that adults should get at least 2.5 hours of aerobic exercise each week.

Tobacco: Using tobacco of all kinds increases the risk of a stroke because it can damage the blood vessels and heart. Nicotine also increases blood pressure.

Unbalanced diet: A diet which is high in saturated fats, salt, trans fats, and cholesterol can also increase the risk of having a stroke.

Health History: There are certain medical conditions which are linked to stroke, including high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and diabetes.

According to the World Stroke Organization, one in four adults over the age of 25 years will have a stroke in their lifetime. One can reduce the risk of a stroke by making some changes in their lifestyle, like keeping a moderate weight, limiting the consumption of alcohol, and quitting smoking.

