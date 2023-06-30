World Social Media Day is celebrated globally on 30 June every year to acknowledge its impact on global communication and aware people of its pros and cons. After the creation of social media, people have been able to connect with each other whenever and however they want. It has also become the most effective means for marketers to scale up their business in the market. According to Forbes, an estimated 4.9 billion people use social media across the world in 2023. Today, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Twitter are some of the most used social media platforms in the world.

History

World Social Media Day was launched by Mashable – a news website, in 2010. The news portal decided to celebrate this day to appreciate the importance of this platform in connecting people all over the world on the basis of their likes, dislikes and culture. The first social network was created in 1997 named Sixdegrees. It was founded by Andrew Weinreich and this platform allowed users to create profiles, upload photos and connect with others through bulletin boards. It was eventually shut down in 2001.

In 2004, Facebook was invented and went live in the world. Initially, it was in competition with My Space which was widely used by the Western population. But today, Facebook enjoys 2.9 billion users in the world.

A year later, the video-sharing app – Youtube was founded which was followed by Twitter in 2006. With this, the three giants of social media took the sphere of popularity and have not looked back ever since. In 2010, another heavyweight, Instagram was founded which gained immense popularity within the first few months.

Later, Facebook purchased the platform in 2012 along with WhatsApp in 2014.

Significance

This day marks the importance of social media in bringing people together and catalysing the transformation in society. On this day, people talk about the power of these platforms in bringing individuals together from various cultures, businesses and places. Through social media, users share their experiences of the form of communication and talk about how much it has evolved, what are the changes they see and how it has impacted their life.

Social media has aided several social movements, exposed social causes and ignited vital discussions on some of the major problems in society.

Celebration

Primarily, since the event – Social Media Day highlights social media, then it’s definitely a day for you to be social and active. You can post “Happy Social Media Day” on your social media platform.

To celebrate this day, several organisations conduct virtual events to spread awareness about data privacy and ways to foster connections with people worldwide. Additionally, a lot of influencers organise campaigns and quizzes as a way to celebrate this day.

Another way through which you can celebrate this day is by engaging yourself in educating people about disinformation and how to counter it.

