World Sleep Day 2022: Decoding the importance of exercise for better sleep

Lack of sleep lowers the cognitive performance of an individual, impair body metabolism and immune response

Every year, 18 March is observed as World Sleep Day. The day is celebrated to raise awareness about the importance of good sleep. We have often heard our parents and elders stressing on the need to sleep well or asking us to sleep on time. However, increased screen time has taken a toll on our sleep and it is time it is remedied.

Experts suggest that sleeping for 7-8 hours allows the body to rest and rejuvenate. Good sleep is extremely crucial, as it can help in avoiding health-related issues in the long-run.

Even though individuals are aware of the pivotal role that sleep and exercise play in our health and well-being, more often than not, they tend to implement these habits in their daily routine.

The increased screen time has started creating disruptions in our daily life and as a result, more and more people feel sleepy during their work hours.

Lack of sleep and lack of good sleep lowers the cognitive performance of an individual, impair body metabolism and immune response.

Did you know that exercises can actually help you to attain a good and quality sleep at night? Researchers suggest that 150 minutes of workout in a week is important for a healthy individual, which means that a minimum of 30 minutes of workout for 5 days should definitely be a part of your schedule.

A change in one's lifestyle has now become the need of the hour. Exercises have proven to help in relieving stress and also help individuals to sleep better at night.

One must also take into account what time of the day they should be exercising, for instance, people suffering from insomnia should not be exercising late in the evening and have a moderate exercise schedule in the morning.

