World Ozone Day 2022: Five ways to go eco-friendly to protect the ozone layer

The day is celebrated on the anniversary of the signing of the Montreal Protocol

World Ozone Day or International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer is celebrated on 16 September every year. The day is celebrated to make the people aware about the depletion of the ozone layer and look for possible solutions for preserving it.

World Ozone Day is celebrated on the anniversary of the signing of the Montreal Protocol, which called for banning substances that cause depletion of the ozone Layer. On this day, people from around the world conduct talks and seminars about the ozone layer and its importance.

What is the ozone layer?

It is to be noted that the ozone layer is a fragile shield of gas that protects the Earth from the harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun, thus preserving human life. The main cause of ozone depletion and hole are manufactured chemicals, propellants, foam- blowing agents, manufactured halocarbon refrigerants and solvents. Since the early 1970s, scientists have observed reduction in stratospheric ozone, which can lead to harmful effects. However, we can make up for the damage done by following an eco-friendly lifestyle.

Here are some of the ways to follow an eco-friendly lifestyle:

Start Composting: Do your bit in reducing the amount of waste that is dumped in landfills every day. Refrain from dumping your kitchen-waste and start composting it. This way you will be able to prevent the build-up of methane gas. It is also an economically viable solution and recycles your waste in an eco-friendly way.

Limit Driving: Cars and motor vehicles produce carbon dioxide and nitrous oxide, which may be harmful. The high levels of gases produced by vehicles may adversely impact the ozone layer.

Reduce your meat intake: It is to be known that not the entire body of the meat-producing animal is edible, so the inedible parts have to be decomposed. While decomposition helps to make the soil fertile, it also produces nitrous oxide that is harmful if not re-used properly. This makes poultry, dairy and beef products large producers of gas. Limiting your meat intake can help you do your bit in reducing your carbon footprint.

Reduce, Recycle and Reuse: Reduce the use of single-use plastic used for plastic packaging. Something like a simple refillable water bottle and a jute bag for groceries can have a huge positive impact on the environment

Say no to paper: Gone are the days when we had to depend on papers to preserve bills or read the news. The advent of digital technology not only gives us the benefit of speed and convenience but has also given us the option of going paperless. So try doing everything digitally.

