World Osteoporosis Day is observed on 20 October to highlight the medical condition and create more public awareness related to the prevention, symptoms and treatment of osteoporosis. The disease leads to weak and brittle bones, which increases the risk of getting a fracture. Many believe that if you are above 50, there are very high chances of getting an osteoporosis-related fracture. Exercise is one of the ways to prevent osteoporosis and strengthen your bones. On the occasion of World Osteoporosis Day, let’s look at some exercises that you can try out for healthy bones:

Foot stomps: Stomp your foot while standing; imagine that you are crushing an imaginary can underneath it. Repeat it four times and then switch over to the other foot. You can hold on to a sturdy piece of furniture if you have difficulty maintaining your balance.

Weight-bearing exercises: Weight-bearing involves activities that need you to move against gravity while you stand. You can do brisk walking, stair climbing, and dancing. Such exercises facilitate bone cell growth. It strengthens bones and muscles to support your joints.

Bicep curls: Bicep curls are not just for heavy lifting. You can do these with five-pound dumbbells or a resistance band and also when you sit on a chair, wheelchair, or exercise ball. Take a dumbbell (or side of the resistance band) in each hand, and pull in the direction of your chest. Lower your arms towards your sides near your thighs and then repeat it for a short bone-strengthening workout.

Sit on an exercise ball: This helps to promote balance and strengthens your abdominal muscles. Someone should be around you to help you maintain your balance on the exercise ball. Sit with your feet flat on the floor. Keep your back as straight as possible while you attempt to maintain your balance. If possible, hold your arms out at your sides with palms facing forward. Hold the position for about one minute, if possible. Stand and rest. You should repeat this up to two more times.

Dancing: Dancing can be a fun form of exercise that helps improve your bone density. You may dance at home by following dance workout videos online. Step-aerobics and Zumba are beneficial for osteoporosis.

