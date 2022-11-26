Milk is considered to be a complete meal, thanks to its high nutrient profile. It is high in protein, Vitamin B1, B2, A, B12, and D, antioxidants, potassium, and more; therefore, doctors and health experts recommend adding it to our day-to-day diet. The taste of milk may not be liked by everyone but has an extremely crucial position in our daily intake. But the challenge is how we should include it in our diet so that it tastes good while we consume it. It not only helps kids but has benefits for adults. It helps to maintain bone health, prevent osteoporosis and maintain a healthy weight.

On the occasion of National Milk Day, 26 November, let us have a look at healthy milk recipes.

Banana, Walnut and Cinnamon Shake

This is a wholesome milk drink with the goodness of walnuts and bananas. The aroma of cinnamon and the nuttiness of walnuts give an extra punch to the drink.

Kheer

Kheer is a very good Indian dessert and is perfect for any occasion around the year. Rice and sugar boiled in milk are usually everyone’s favourite. You will find kheer at almost every dessert table in India.

Banana Muffins: No one likes dry muffins, but moist banana muffins are tasty enough to become everyone’s favourite. If you are still wondering what to do with your leftover bananas at home, then have these with your favourite milk and you will be good to go.

Turmeric Milk

Turmeric-infused milk has been a part of our traditional home remedies for ages. Turmeric milk helps us to promote immunity, nourish you from the inside and even helps to keep seasonal diseases at bay.

Apple Rabri

Make rabri healthy by adding apples to it. Add almonds and pistachios to it. Now you can serve a healthy version of it without worrying about any negative effects on your health.

