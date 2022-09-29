Yoga is an ancient practice that has been associated with a number of benefits. And, if you’re suffering from an illness or a chronic condition, yoga can become an integral part of your treatment and potentially help with the healing process.

Yoga involves moving through multiple postures or poses while focusing on flexibility and strength-building. This can also include meditation and breathing exercises that help calm the mind. So it will come as no surprise that doing yoga regularly is extremely beneficial for your heart.

People who have heart problems can practice it to reduce anxiety and/or depression. The good news is even after just one yoga class you may start noticing its calming benefits.

This World Heart Day, here are some of the benefits of yoga that you should know:

– Helps to reduce stress: Stress can lead to behaviors/ other health issues like physical inactivity, smoking, overeating and high blood pressure, which in turn increase the risk of heart disease. Yoga helps to reduce stress and live a healthier lifestyle.

-Helps in maintaining cholesterol levels: High levels of cholesterol, blood pressure and blood sugar increase the chances of heart disease. Yoga, like all other forms of exercise, helps to improve your cholesterol and blood sugar levels by aiding your metabolism. It can lower your blood pressure levels by improving your artery relaxation.

-Promotes a sense of Community: After a heart attack or any other significant cardiac issue, many patients may get a sense of social isolation. This can even lead to depression. Participating in yoga classes helps to provide a sense of community and may help to get rid of these feelings.

-Transformation: After doing yoga for years, some people find that the practice transforms their lives to an even greater degree. Their perspective on the meaning and purpose of life changes, and their goals are usually less materialistic and more spiritual. Research suggests that people with a higher sense of purpose in life are less prone to heart attacks. Research also states that those who practice yoga regularly are liable to make other changes in their lifestyle as well, including eating less junk food or being more active. This in turn improves their heart health.

-Yoga helps to quit smoking: Some researchers believe that yoga is a useful tool in helping people quit smoking, which is one of the biggest risk factors for heart disease.

