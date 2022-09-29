Apart from focusing on the diet, exercise is one of the most important lifestyle changes that can prove to be beneficial in bringing down high cholesterol naturally.

Cholesterol refers to a fatty substance in the blood that has the ability to stick to the inside walls of the artery and thus increases the risk of heart disease. High cholesterol is often considered to be a silent killer. Many times, there are no signs because of which the condition is not diagnosed. Managing cholesterol is even more important because today’s generation focuses on eating junk food and does not work out to burn the calories. It is important to keep a balance of cholesterol, blood sugar and blood pressure in order to avoid a heart attack.

Here are some of the exercises that can help you to reduce bad cholesterol:

1. Aerobic exercise: Aerobic exercise helps to improve your heart rate and blood pressure, and it also gives a boost to your aerobic fitness strength. Aerobic exercises include running, walking, cycling, swimming, jumping, etc. You should do at least 30 minutes of any one of them daily.

2. Jogging: Jogging and brisk walks are considered to be good for lowering cholesterol and managing weight. Walking is equally good as running for our cardiovascular health. According to some research studies, cholesterol levels improved more in long-distance runners than in short-distance runners.

3. Play your favourite sport: Playing a favourite sport can help you reduce your cholesterol levels due to the physical activity involved. By doing this, you enjoy the process and will even look forward to doing it again and again.

4. Swimming: A few laps in the pool are one of the best exercises to keep your heart healthy and it even helps to lower your cholesterol levels. Researchers believe that swimming helps to improve body fat distribution, body weight, and cholesterol levels.

5. Cycling:You didn’t have to think of cholesterol levels as a kid, and maybe that was because you were staying active by riding your cycle around the neighbourhood with family and friends. Start that again and hop back on a cycle to lower your cholesterol levels.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.