World Heart Day is observed on 29 September annually to raise public understanding of cardiovascular diseases, including how to prevent them and how they affect people throughout the world.

World Heart Day was first introduced in 1999 by the World Heart Federation (WHF) and the World Health Organization (WHO). Antoni Bayés de Luna, the WHF president from 1997 to 1999, was the one who came up with the idea for this annual event.

The first World Heart Day celebration took place on 24 September 2000, and it was initially observed (up until 2011) on the final Sunday in September.

Today, on the occasion of World Heart Day, let’s take a look at some foods which are good for your heart health:

Oatmeal:

Oatmeal is indeed helpful for people with diabetes because it fills you up for hours, regulates blood sugar levels over time, and stops snack attacks. The high fibre content in oats lowers bad cholesterol. The finest results can be obtained using steel cuts or slow-cooked oats.

Oranges:

Sweet and juicy oranges include the cholesterol-lowering fibre pectin. They also include potassium, which helps to regulate blood pressure. A medium orange contains 3 grams of fibre and approximately 62 calories. Two cups of orange juice each day improved blood vessel health, according to a study.

Olive Oil:

Healthy fat derived from crushed olives is called olive oil. It has several antioxidants that are good for the heart. Olive oil can reduce cholesterol levels. You can try it with toast, salads, and roasted vegetables.

Salmon:

Omega-3s, a type of healthy fat, may decrease blood pressure and lower the risk of cardiac rhythm disorders. They might also reduce curb inflammation and triglycerides. Eating salmon can help your body get its quota of Omega-3s. Two meals of salmon or other oily fish per week is advised by the American Heart Association.

Walnuts:

A daily serving of a handful of walnuts may help lower cholesterol in your body and also guard against artery inflammation. Walnuts are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, monounsaturated fats, plant sterols, and fibre. When walnuts are used in place of unhealthy fats found in chips and cookies, it can be immensely beneficial.

