Diabetes is a risky disease and can even be life-threatening, but the good part is that certain lifestyle changes help you to control, prevent, and even reverse the impact of type 2 diabetes. All the food that we eat gets converted to glucose and is distributed to cells through the blood. Insulin, a hormone that is produced by the pancreas is a major component to facilitate the absorption of glucose energy by the cells. However, when the insulin produced is not sufficient, the glucose continues to circulate in the bloodstream, elevating the body’s blood sugar levels. On the occasion of World Diabetes Day, 14 November, here are some of the ways to reduce the risk of getting the disease:

Lose excess weight

There is a direct link between carrying too much body weight and developing type 2 diabetes. Reducing weight further reduces the possibility of getting diabetes. This does not necessarily require a great reduction in our meal portions but eating the right amounts is the key here.

Avoid fattening foods

Avoid junk food and deep-fried foods like French fries, pakoras or samosas etc. Use ghee, butter, and hydrogenated vegetable cooking oil in a limit.

Exercise regularly

Doing physical activity at regular intervals may help to prevent diabetes. Exercises help in increasing the insulin sensitivity of your cells, meaning that you need less insulin to regulate your blood sugar levels.

Eat Fibre

Getting plenty of fibre is beneficial for weight management. Consuming a good source of fibre in every meal helps to prevent a rise in blood sugar and insulin levels, which may even reduce your risk of developing diabetes.

Quit Smoking

Quitting smoking is important as smoking may lead to insulin resistance, which may lead you to develop type 2 diabetes. Quitting smoking has been shown to reduce this risk of diabetes over time.

Drink water

Sticking to water as your primary choice will help you to limit the beverages that are high in sugar. Consuming sugary drinks like soda and sweetened fruit juice are believed to increase the risk of type 2 diabetes.

