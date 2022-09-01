World Coconut Day: History, celebration and significance

Seminars, technical sessions, and campaigns are held on this day to increase awareness about the uses of coconut and promote its cultivation. Many businessmen and farmers come to these events to share ideas about how to increase coconut production.

The celebration of World Coconut Day takes place on 2 September every year. The day is marked to raise awareness about the importance and benefits of coconuts.

Today, coconuts are cultivated around the world, and they have become increasingly popular for their flavour, culinary uses, and many potential health benefits. These fruits are highly nutritious, and are enriched with protein, vitamins and several important minerals. This versatile fruit surely deserves a day dedicated to its appreciation.

History:

World Coconut Day was celebrated for the first time on 2 September, 2009. This day was selected because it is the date when Asian Pacific Coconut Community (APCC) was formed. The APCC is an intergovernmental organisation that supervises and coordinates between Asian-Pacific states that are engaged in coconut cultivation.

Celebration:

Seminars, technical sessions, and campaigns are held on this day to increase awareness about the uses of coconut and promote its cultivation. Many businessmen and farmers come to these events to share ideas about how to increase coconut production.

Significance:

Coconuts have many health benefits. It may aid in controlling blood sugar levels according to Healthline. Coconuts are low in carbs and high in fiber and fat.

The minerals present in coconut are involved in many functions in one’s body. Coconuts are especially high in manganese, which is crucial for bone health.

Coconuts consist of polyphenol antioxidants that can be beneficial in protecting your cells from damage, and may even help in the prevention of chronic diseases. The list of this versatile fruit’s benefits doesn’t stop here. According to some studies, coconut oil helps in reducing the growth of several different types of bacteria.

Coconut adds flavour to both sweet and savoury food items. It’s great for those who are on low carb, paleo, gluten-free, or nut-free diets.

