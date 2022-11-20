World Children’s Day is celebrated on 20 November annually to promote togetherness among children all over the world. The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) celebrates this special day by focusing on the need to improve the welfare of kids globally. The UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) is one of the most universally accepted human rights treaties in history. On World Children’s Day, the United Nations marks the anniversary of its adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child. World Children’s Day is not just a day to celebrate children and advocate for their rights, but also to highlight the violence they face in form of abuse, exploitation, and discrimination.

History and significance

World Children’s Day was first established in 1954 as Universal Children’s Day and is celebrated with the aim to improve children’s welfare. The date of 20 November is important as it is on this day in 1959 that the UN General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child. On the same date in 1989, the UN General Assembly adopted the Rights of the Child Convention

Parents, medical professionals, teachers, government leaders, civil society activists, religious and community elders, media professionals, and children themselves, can play an important part in making World Children’s Day relevant for society and nations at large.

World Children’s Day is an occasion to advocate, promote and celebrate children’s rights which can translate into dialogue and actions to build a better world for children.

Here is how to wish your loved ones on the occasion

Let’s join hands with children on this Universal Children’s Day and make them feel special and guarded. They are the nation’s pride. Happy World Children’s Day.

On the occasion of World Children’s Day, let us praise the honesty and sincerity of our youngsters.

Spend time with your little friends today; you may get to learn something! Happy World Children’s Day to you!

The children have pure heart that makes them the cutest in the world. Wishing you a Happy World Children’s day.

Every child around is unique; don’t ruin that by comparing two children. Happy Children’s Day!

