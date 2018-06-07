You are here:
Women's Prize for Fiction 2018: Pakistani-British writer Kamila Shamsie wins award for Home Fire

Living FP Staff Jun 07, 2018 17:59:05 IST

London: Pakistani-British writer Kamila Shamsie has won the international Women's Prize for Fiction with Home Fire, a novel about love, radicalism and conflicting loyalties in the post-9/11 era.

Shamsie was awarded the £30,000 prize at a ceremony in London on Wednesday, 6 June. Loosely based on Sophocles' ancient Greek tragedy Antigone, her novel centers on three British Muslim siblings torn apart when one joins the Islamic State.

File image of Kamila Shamsie. AP

Journalist Sarah Sands, who chaired the judging panel, called it a story of "identity, conflicting loyalties, love and politics" that "spoke for our times."

Shamsie beat five other finalists. They included American writer Jesmyn Ward, who has been a favorite for her National Book Award-winning novel Sing, Unburied, Sing.

This is the third time Shamsie has been nominated for the award, which was previously known as the Baileys Prize and Orange Prize, reports the BBCFounded in 1996, the prestigious prize is open to female English-language writers from around the world.

Shamsie tweeted a response on winning the literature award, thanking everyone who supported her.

Also read on Firstpost: A review of Kamila Shamsie's Home Fire

With inputs from AP


Updated Date: Jun 07, 2018 17:59 PM

