Simrun Chopra suggests an eating protocol that can be modified for each person's unique concerns. She mentioned that there are three things that are usually a starting point when it comes to nutrition as nearly all women at this stage benefit from it.

Women undergoing menopause experience hot flashes and weight gain, as well as other health issues.

To make your menopause journey healthier and less painful, incorporating a few changes in your diet might help.

According to nutritionist Simrun Chopra’s recent Instagram Reel, women going into menopause are at an age where they might have other issues like cholesterol, arthritis, osteoporosis, digestive problems, high uric acid, diabetes, thyroid, lowered metabolic rates, among others. This seems to be normal.

One can start with iron rich foods, vitamin D and calcium, and higher protein intake. According to Chopra, the iron requirement at this life stage is higher. “It is important to remember that iron from vegetable sources isn’t as bio available. If you’re a vegetarian or vegan please test this,” says Chopra.

She also cautioned women that the calcium requirement is higher in women during this period, especially to counter things like osteoporosis. So one needs Vitamin D and calcium together. “Lowered vitamin D can also lead to lowered oestrogen which is already decreasing at this stage.” Chopra also added that vitamin D deficiency is what causes hot flashes, mood swings, and more.



During menopause, women go through lowered oestrogen levels that can cause decreased muscle mass and bone strength.

“While we usually say 0.8 to 1 gram of protein per kg of body weight here you might need up to 1.2 grams (note : this changes if you have high uric acid),” mentioned Chopra.

One can start building up protein intake by ensuring that each meal has a rich protein source. She informs that there are specific macronutrient splits and even fibre amounts. Vitamins and supplements can also be considered also. But these are only determined after an in-depth discussion with a medical professional after taking into account all other health issues.

For example, if you eat dal roti sabzi for lunch, you do not need to change your meal but should change the portions to fit the required amounts of proteins your body needs.

