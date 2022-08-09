Pineapple diet can lead to rapid weight loss but then the rules related to it often come with their own risks that should be kept in mind.

In order to lose weight, all one needs to do is eat the right way. However, this comes with its own challenges, given our nation’s culinary culture and dietary habits. We usually eat a lot of rice, potatoes, and sweets, making it extremely high in carbohydrates and sugar. We often encourage our visitors into eating more that is usually considered to be a sign of hospitality and affection, and consider refusing. All of this makes weight loss difficult. People often try to lose weight quickly, using fad diets that promise fast results with certain questionable methods. Such ways involve consuming food that is very low in calories, restricting many healthy foods, and some strict rules, like eating only one kind of food. Any kind of low calorie diet can lead to rapid weight loss but then the rules related to it often come with their own risks that should be kept in mind.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra recently emphasised on one such diet that involves eating pineapples and highlighted the risks of the same.

Here are some of the risks, Lovneet Batra mentioned in her post:

1. You will feel extremely irritable, hungry, and tired because pineapple is extremely acidic and it might bother your stomach, especially if you are eating only that for an entire day. You may also get nauseated and experience diarrhoea.

2. Side effects like headaches, hunger pains, dizziness, passing out, insomnia, weakness, and extreme hunger may happen because pineapple contains less than one gram of protein and fat per cup and lacks the essential vitamins and minerals which may even put you to nutrient deficiencies.

3. Pineapple has extremely high amounts of bromelain (an enzyme found in pineapple) that can lead to vomiting, skin rashes, and excessive menstrual bleeding.

4. You are not required to follow any restrictive diet to lose weight, but if you want to lose weight, it’s best to follow a small calorie deficit by avoiding or reducing your intake of sugary ultra-processed foods, beverages and following a balanced diet.

Are you on a weight loss diet.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.