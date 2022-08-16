Physical activity is an important element for diabetes care and strength training

The benefits of exercise can't be overstated especially for diabetic people as it helps to control the blood pressure levels, help in the rise of healthy HDL cholesterol, lower harmful LDL cholesterol and triglycerides, reduce anxiety, strengthen muscles and bones, and improve your general well-being.

To achieve the desired health benefits, experts recommend at least 150 minutes a week of physical activities such as Lap swimming, Fast walking and Bicycling. At least 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous activity every day is recommended for children.

Experts suggest that people with diabetes should adhere to proper treatment, build a regular exercise routine, and find a balanced and nutritional diet. Physical activity is an important element for diabetes care and strength training. It helps in building of muscles and also decreases the risk of low blood sugar level in people with type 1 diabetes. Here are some of the reasons that make exercise an essential component of diabetes management:

Taking up excess glucose: A major benefit of exercise is that it helps to control excessively high blood sugar levels. Exercise stimulates the uptake of glucose from the bloodstream into our muscles and organs. This is one of the reasons why experts suggest that people with elevated blood sugar levels should walk after meals. Helps to improve Vascular Health: When we exercise, our muscles release a number of compounds that facilitate vascular and circulatory health. This means more oxygen and nutrient requirements are fulfilled. Thus it reduces the risk of diabetes-related neuropathy, vision loss, and other issues. Improved blood flow helps in maintaining joint health. Reduces the risk of heart disease: People with diabetes should walk at least two hours a week as it reduces the risk of heart attack, and those who exercise for three to four hours a week reduce the risk even more. Reduces inflammation: Inflammation in the body is believed to be a major cause of the progression of type 2 diabetes. Yet routine exercise can help lower chronically high inflammation levels to avoid its negative impact. Improves the functioning of nerves: As per a study, men and women reduced diabetes-related pain and neuropathy in just 10 weeks of exercise. Researchers noted that their nerve health and function also improved. This has a huge impact on joint health, organ function and safety from injury and infection.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.