Menopause is a very big transition in a woman’s life as it brings a lot of changes in her body. Hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, and changes in metabolism are some of the symptoms that women experience during this phase. Perimenopause — the period shortly before menopause can have an impact on women in their 40s. It may even begin while a woman is in her mid-30s or even mid-50s. A well-balanced diet, which is high in nutrients will keep women healthy and help them fight the symptoms of perimenopause and even menopause. Here are some foods women can incorporate into their diet during menopause:

Fruits and vegetables: Many fruits and vegetables are considered to be rich in antioxidants. They help to prevent cell damage. Dark green leafy vegetables like spinach and broccoli, along with tomatoes, eggplant, and carrots are very beneficial in controlling menopause symptoms. Bright fruits like cherries, mango, and berries, are also loaded with powerful antioxidants that can ease the distress felt by the body during this period.

Consuming whole grains: Women require more nutrition during menopause as their bodies are undergoing several changes. Whole grains are considered to be a powerhouse of nutrients like Vitamin B and fibre. Vitamin B is important for the nervous system and mood. Studies have shown that consuming whole grains rather than refined grains can also lower the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Turmeric: Turmeric is known for its active ingredient curcumin, It is the best anti-inflammatory ingredient that is present in the kitchen. Many women experience inflammation, and it may get worse during menopause. To control inflammation, they may take a supplement that combines turmeric with pepper.

Fatty Fish: The heart-healthy fats in fish, called omega-3 fatty acids, are believed to improve mood and brain function. Omega-3 fatty acids help to keep blood pressure levels in check. Healthy blood pressure even controls hot flashes. Fatty fish like salmon is also among the few food sources of vitamin D, a key nutrient that is good for both mood and bone health.

Yogurt: Dairy products are considered to be rich in calcium, which helps to maintain bone density. These products are also rich in vitamin D, and proteins that help to improve sleep quality.



Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.