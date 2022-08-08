What makes jackfruit a monsoon superfood? This nutritionist has the answer

Monsoon is a very good time for consuming jackfruit seeds. Most of the fresh green veggies are not available at this time, but these seeds help to provide a steady supply of vitamins, fibre and minerals

We all want to enjoy the monsoon rains, but falling sick afterwards is something that everyone wants to avoid. Building your body's immunity is one of the ways to do that. In order to avoid cold and cough, it is often suggested that you make most of your meals at home and include more such food items in your diet that help increase your immunity. There are certain foods which are rich in nutrients and increase our ability to fight against all types of infections. We need to be aware that extreme change in weather conditions impacts our digestive system as well, which is why it is important to plan our diet accordingly. One such superfood to eat in monsoons is jackfruit. The tropical fruit has become popular globally due to its numerous benefits. Typically, jackfruit requires a humid and hot climate to grow. It is impossible to be cultivated in countries with cooler climates.

Emphasising on its benefits, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently shared a post on Instagram to highlight the benefits of jackfruit seeds. Jackfruit is an important part of our cultural heritage and has the status of a NUS - Neglected and Underutilised species as per the United Nations FAO, reads her post. Rujuta Diwekar adds that it helps to deal with poor immunity, weak bones and infertility.

The nutritionist points out the following benefits of jackfruit seeds:

1. Versatile: These seeds can be cooked like a sabzi or curry and be served with rice. These may also be steamed or roasted with some salt and pepper, which makes for a delicious snack.

2. It has high nutrient value because: It consists of polyphenols that give you ageless skin.

It includes zinc and other micro minerals that help boost fertility and hormonal health.

Fiber, riboflavin and rich Vit B profile in the seeds regulates high BP, improves blood sugar control and even reduces gut inflammation.

3. Aam aadmi fruit: Jackfruit is affordable and every part of it is useful, which leads to zero wastage.

Monsoon is a very good time for consuming jackfruit seeds. Most of the fresh green veggies are not available at this time, but these seeds help to provide a steady supply of vitamins, fibre and minerals.

