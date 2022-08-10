What are some internal factors which influence hair care? Nutritionist has the answer

While the thickness, shine and length have a lot to do with scalp health, they are also a reflection of the internal treatment we undertake. Thin, lifeless hair is a common complaint. Yet few women know the best remedy, which is to take care of your hair both internally and externally

All of us want beautiful hair. But the thickness and shine of our tresses are dependent on how we care for them. Using expensive shampoos may often not give us the desired results. While the thickness, shine and length have a lot to do with scalp health, they are also a reflection of the internal treatment we undertake. Thin, lifeless hair is a common complaint. Yet few women know the best remedy, which is to take care of your hair both internally and externally. There are a number of factors that stimulate hair growth. But the first factor which you need to know is that your hair roughly grows six inches every year. This means the growth is about half an inch every month. However, this does not hold true for everyone. You need to take care of your tresses both internally and externally in order to make sure that they remain healthy.

Talking about the same, nutritionist and coach Simrun Chopra shared a number of things that she focuses on in her diet to manage internal hair care.

She recommends a high protein diet. If you eat enough protein your body will make collagen.

Omega 3 fatty acids.

Include high fibre foods daily like fruits, vegetables and whole grains. The amount depends on gut health, age, hormonal issues and more.

Check your Vitamin D levels are good.

Ensure that your iron levels are fine.

Probiotics- at least one serving a day is needed.

Good fats- Try having a mix of seeds.

She advises to be aware of the root cause of hair fall and take action accordingly. Giving her own example, Simrun Chopra talked about some factors she never fails to take care of while choosing what to eat. She herself follows pre-menopausal eating guidelines. The macro split and dos and don'ts depend on age and medical issues.

She further stresses that if your body is struggling with health issues, its focus will be on that. It will then prioritise survival and hair is not the one of the key factors in this case. Hence it will be using every nutrient it gets to focus on survival.

