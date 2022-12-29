Running in cold weather is actually challenging. The footing is slippery and the frozen fingers make it even more difficult to take even a single step. However, running should be done all around the year. It is a sport that actually requires consistency. But running in cold weather is not that difficult if you approach it the right way. Prepare yourself properly by getting the right gear, warming up and preparing yourself both mentally and physically. It is actually possible to fight the chill and reap the health benefits of running.

Here are a few tips that can help as you prepare yourself for the run

Wear the right shoes

To keep your feet warm when running in the cold, run in shoes with the least amount of mesh. Wear socks that prevent wetness but keep your feet warm.

Find your running partner

Sometimes the goal is not enough to motivate you. To make yourself get up from bed, try and run with a friend or a group of friends because running together will give you more accountability and motivation.

Use Treadmill

Running on a treadmill is a wonderful substitute for running outdoors. Use a treadmill either at a gym or at a friend’s place. You may also purchase an inexpensive treadmill online. If you are running on the treadmill only during the time of inclement weather, you may not buy an expensive one.

Stay hydrated

Winter months are drier. The cold reduces your thirst, but your body is still sweating so you should have fluids, just as you would in the heat.

Warm up properly

Spend some time to get your joints and body loose. Warm up your indoors, if possible and try doing dynamic stretches like leg swings which warm muscles very quickly.

Protect your extremities

We usually lose our body heat through our head and hands, so wearing gloves and a hat are important. Make sure whatever you pick can be compressed, so you can fit it into a pocket or your waistband if you feel too hot.

