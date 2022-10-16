Watch Egging on: All what you can do with eggs this weekend

New Delhi: Everyone loves eggs, and they can be eaten in a variety of ways, including baked or boiled. Egg dishes are gobbled up in a matter of seconds. Because of their versatility, they are a popular and widely used ingredient.

Still undecided about what to cook this weekend? So here are some quick egg recipes that will surely satisfy your taste buds:

Bell Pepper Eggs– Frying eggs in bell pepper rings is a delicious way to serve eggs for breakfast or brunch. They are loved by both children and adults! Deep-Fried Egg Yolks– These deep-fried egg yolks are not only an affordable option, but it’s also easy to make and tastes delicious. They are crispy on the outside, with a melting, runny yolk in the center. Egg Roll: This is a very healthy snack that is filling and can be made quickly using leftover chapatis. Crispy, crunchy, and utterly delicious egg rolls are a perfect choice if you are looking for a quick snack. Egg Tacos: When it comes to breakfast egg recipes, this has to be your favourite. Breakfast potatoes, cheesy eggs, and pickled onions are used to make these tacos. Poached Eggs: They are a beautiful thing. The whites are just firm enough on the outside to contain an oozy, golden yolk in a round little egg package.

Here some amazing Indian egg recipes:

Indian Style Shakshuka– Shakshuka is a dish that’s as fun to say as it is to eat. The result is a rich, savory dish that can be enjoyed on its own or with some crusty bread for dipping. Chettinad Egg Curry: The eggs are cooked in a tantalizing, juicy sauce, and the result is a rich and hearty curry. Can be served with rice or naan bread for a delicious and complete meal. Egg Keema Pulao: This egg keema pulao is packed with the goodness of spices, vegetables, and a keema-style egg, making it incredibly tasty.

