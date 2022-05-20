Watch: Dermatologist Rashmi Shetty, celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija share tips on optimising skincare, nutrition

Both experts advise netizens on how to maintain a healthy diet and a glowing skin

Dermatologist Dr Rashmi Shetty and celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija have come up with a video sharing the best skincare and nutrition tips that one can follow. Taking to Instagram, both the experts revealed some important information related to diet and skincare routines for all.

“Optimising skin care & nutrition - Dawn & Dusk edition ⛅ 🌙,” the video is captioned by both on their individual handles.

In the video, dermatologist Shetty speaks of dawn and dusk skincare. In dawn skincare, that is a pre-morning routine, she advises washing your face as soon as you wake up. Explaining more on the same, Shetty states that throughout the night our skin releases oil, sweat, and toxins that need to be cleansed.

Following that, one should nourish the skin with oils based on your skin type and gently massage them. Doing this, it will boost blood circulation helping the skin to be more perceptive.

Coming to the dusk skincare (pre-night routine), dermatologist Shetty says that after coming back from work, cleanse your face and apply your cream. Then, before going to bed, you can wash your face and apply your nighttime skincare products, which could help in hydrating, repairing, and rejuvenating the skin. She believes that it is important to break down one’s skincare applications as this is the only way to make it most effective.

Watch the video here:

After Dr Shetty shared her insight, celebrity nutritionist Makhija too revealed the best diet for dawn and dusk. She advised starting the day with a glass of water along with sweet basil seeds or sabja, as it has cooling properties. It helps curb acidity and hunger throughout the day. She then asks viewers to have five soaked and peeled almonds that are good fat, full of protein, and an excellent fiber for the body.

Coming to dusk nutrition, Makhija asserts that one should give oneself a high-protein snack in the evening. As there is a long gap between lunch and dinner, this healthy protein snack can curb sugar cravings and also prevent over-eating.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.