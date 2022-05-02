With temperatures soaring well above the 40 degrees Celsius mark and orange alerts being imposed in many cities, people are now trying to look for ways to keep themselves hydrated and safe from these heatwaves

There seems to be no respite from the scorching heatwaves this summer. With temperatures soaring well above the 40 degrees Celsius mark and orange alerts being imposed in many cities, people are now trying to look for ways to keep themselves hydrated and safe from these heatwaves.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has recently shared three things that can be added to a person's diet to beat the summer heat.

Check out the video here:

1. Hyper-local fruit- Adding hyper-local fruit, which is only available during the summer season in your region, to your diet can help in keeping your stomach cool. This could be berries, mulberries, Tadgola or any other fruit which is juicy and rich in antioxidants. In the video, Diwekar has stressed that incorporating local fruit into the mid-morning diet can counter the blazing temperatures.

2. Curd rice - Many people start skipping lunch during summers because of excessive sweating and heatwaves. However, it is important to have proper meals at proper intervals. In her video, Rujuta Diwekar suggests that eating curd rice for lunch will help you combat the soaring temperatures without skipping out on meals. You can also add homemade papad or pickle alongside curd rice to make it a complete meal. 'Rice and curd is a good mixture of prebiotic and probiotic', according to the celebrity nutritionist.

3. Gulkand paani- Gulkand paani can be consumed before bed. The refreshing drink a great way to keep your stomach cool, thereby, allowing you a good night’s sleep. The drink is also beneficial for people suffering from acidity or pain in their calf muscles. It also helps in tackling eye fatigue which occurs because of excess screen time.

According to Diwekar, not only will these tips help in battling the heat, but adding this food items to your diet can also help in fighting acidity, bloating, headache, fatigue, and indigestion.

