Watch: Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares simple and exotic drink to boost immunity

As summer is raging across the country, surviving the heat is a challenge these days. During this time, parched throats and seasonal health problems make us all desire for cool and fresh drinks.

Since COVID-19 has hit the world, it has made everyone cautious about immunity. A nutrient-rich drink or diet has a major impact on our immunity and health.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently posted a video on her Instagram handle where she spoke of a simple but exotic recipe/drink that can boost anyone's immunity this summer.

In her over 7-minute long video, Diwekar shared the advantages of having ‘Neem flower sherbet’ that helps to beat the heat, add diversity to diet and also gives a natural boost to one’s immunity.

In her post, the celebrity fitness expert shared the recipe which is majorly popular in regions in Hyderabad. For this special drink, the items needed are two glasses of water, some jaggery, one spoon of neem flowers, ginger cut into small pieces, fresh black pepper powder, a raw mango cut into small slices and finally, salt to taste.

The preparation is super simple - put jaggery into water and dissolve it as much as possible. After about 10 minutes, add all the other ingredients and then the Neem flower sherbet is ready to be served.

Check her informative video here:

Apart from the Neem flower sherbet, here are a few more cooling beverages that will help you to maintain your body heat during summer.

Coconut Water: This is the best drink for summer as it eases out the exhaustion and helps to bring back the energy in one's body.

Aam Panna: This has been one of the popular drinks as a household beverage for years. But these days, people can find it in markets too. Aam panna does not only tastes good, it also boosts one’s immunity.

Lassi: Lassi has always been considered to be a perfect cooler for summer. It tastes better when different flavours like banana, mango, rose and kesar pista are added.

