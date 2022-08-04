Want to reduce stress and sleep better? Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has the solution

The nutritionist has written that consuming a mix of cashews and Ashwagandha powder can help you reduce stress and get a good night’s sleep

Stress has an adverse impact on every aspect of our lives, including one of the most important things for a healthy mind and body- a good night’s sleep. It’s happened to all of us. We go to bed, thinking we will get some much-needed shut-eye, but then we remember something about work or other pending things we need to do the next morning.

Relatable, did we hear? Our mind starts cycling through other things and before we know it, hours have passed, our stress levels have increased and we haven’t managed to sleep at all. Want to sleep early at night but can’t get your mind to calm down?

Well, Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has the solution for you. Lovneet has shared a simple bedtime routine that will help your sleep cycle.

The nutritionist has written that consuming a mix of cashews and Ashwagandha powder can help you reduce stress and get a good night’s sleep. Just add three soaked cashews and a quarter teaspoon of Ashwagandha powder to some water and drink it before bedtime.

Earlier, Lovneet Batra had shared a list of foods that could help you beat insomnia. The list includes - roasted pumpkin seeds, almonds, nutmeg, milk, chamomile tea and Ashwagandha powder. As per the nutritionist, these food items can help improve the sleep schedule.

For more restful sleep, Ashwagandha is extremely important as it has withanolides, which ease stress. It also contains triethylene glycol, which can bring on sleepiness. So, if you want to get rid of insomnia and stress, you can have Ashwagandha 30 minutes before your bedtime.

Apart from that, you can drink some chamomile tea to calm your stress levels. The antioxidants in the tea will bring about sleepiness in a jiffy. Chamomile tea is extremely easy to make as well.

If you are unable to sleep, but feel too lazy even to heat up some water for tea, Lovneet Batra has recommended almonds, pumpkin seeds and nutmeg milk as options to counter insomnia.

Pumpkin seeds, or pepitas, have a lot of zinc present. Zinc increases the level of melatonin in your body, which is the hormone responsible for your sleep cycle. Almonds and milk, also raise melatonin levels and induce sleepiness.

So which remedy are you going to try the next time you are stressed out and can’t sleep?

