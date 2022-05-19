Want to maintain your weight? Here are some ways to do it the right way

Are you struggling to maintain a healthy weight? Below are a few things that can help you maintain a healthy weight

Each one of us struggles to maintain a healthy weight, which is why eating the right way is important. Building a healthy routine does not necessarily require you to adopt an elaborate weight-lose plan. Here are a few things that can help you maintain a healthy weight:

1. Monitor your portion sizes

Eating smaller portions helps us to avoid eating too much food and also allows you to include more foods in our daily meals. A “serving size” refers to the standard amount of a food, such as a cup of something. These help us when we are choosing foods and when comparing similar items as we go for shopping, The term “portion” refers to how much of food we are served or how much we eat. Portion may vary from meal to meal.

2. Skip sugary drinks

Sugary drinks like soda and juice add extra calories without any nutritional value. People who drink sugary beverages on a regular basis are more likely to be overweight. Replace these drinks with low fat milk or water.

3. Eat foods that are healthy

High calorie foods should be avoided. Eat fruits, vegetables, and whole grains since these are high in nutrition and taste. It is not necessary that you sacrifice your favorite foods either. Having cheat meals once in a while is ok.

4. Make exercise a part of your routine

Our body weight depends on the amount of energy we take and the amount of energy we use. You need to lose more energy than you consume to shed weight. You need to exercise daily. Adopt an exercise routine that includes both cardio and strength training. It is not only required for weight loss but also keeps your overall body healthy.

5. Get adequate sleep

A good amount of sleep every night helps to reset your body and also prepares it well for the next day. It is believed that those who don’t get enough sleep, they eat more to stay awake. Thereby leading to weight gain.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.