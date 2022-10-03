Vitamin D is an essential vitamin used by your body for normal bone development and maintenance. Vitamin D plays an important role in strengthening your nervous system, musculoskeletal system and immune system. It is sometimes called the sunshine vitamin because your body makes this vitamin from cholesterol when your skin gets exposed to sunlight.

Vitamin D helps your body to absorb calcium, which is crucial for bone health. Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that plays a critical role in the proper functioning of your body. It may even help prevent cancer and protect against several chronic conditions like multiple sclerosis and heart disease.

What are the causes of such deficiency?

You don’t consume enough Vitamin D in your diet

Your body doesn’t absorb enough Vitamin D from food.

Your exposure to sunlight is very low.

Your liver or kidneys fail to convert Vitamin D to its active form in our body.

You are taking medicines that interfere with your body’s ability to convert and absorb Vitamin D.

What are the symptoms of Vitamin D deficiency?

You get sick frequently

Amongst the most important roles of Vitamin D is strengthening your immune system, as that helps you ward off viruses and bacteria. If you get sick frequently, especially with cold or the flu, low Vitamin D levels may be the cause of it.

Weak bones and back pain

Those who are suffering from Vitamin D deficiency can also suffer from chronic back pain. They also get pain in the ribs, legs, or joints.

Fatigue and tiredness

One may feel tired because of a number of reasons, including vitamin D deficiency. Unlike the other causes like stress, insomnia and depression, Vitamin D deficiency is often overlooked as a cause of fatigue.

Mood Swings

Low blood levels of Vitamin D are also related to depression especially in people of old age. This is especially true for colder countries where people suffer from seasonal depression in winters.

How to treat it?

Spend time outside: It is recommended that you should spend at least 10 – 15 minutes in the sun every day. Choose a hobby like cycling, running, rowing, or football that exposes you to sunlight everyday.

Eat Cheese and Mushroom: Cheese and mushroom contain high amounts of Vitamin D. You should include these in your diet to avoid deficiency.

Take Supplements: Oral supplements are an effective treatment for Vitamin D deficiency. You can easily buy these from a medical store and ask your doctor for a recommended dosage.

