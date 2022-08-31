Virtual Ganesh Chaturthi: Attend celebrations online with these apps

If you are unable to visit the pandals physically, here are some apps to help you attend the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations online

Ganesh Chaturthi, which celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, is the biggest festival in Maharashtra. The state is famous for its large Ganesh pandals, which are set up on almost every street. Ganesh Chaturthi is mostly celebrated in the Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar, which usually falls in mid-August or September. This year Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on 31 August.

The celebrations are marked by the preparation of delicious food, worshipping the idol with great zeal and finally immersing it at the end of the 10-day festival. Ganesh Chaturthi begins with prana pratishtha, a ritual to instill life in the idols. This is followed by the 16 ways of paying tribute called shhodashopachara. Hymns are recited while the idol is decorated with yellow and red flowers. It is then offered coconut, jaggery, and 21 modaks. However, if you are unable to visit the pandals physically, here are some apps to attend the celebrations virtually:

1. Online streaming: The Lalbaugcha Raja, is well-loved by devotees and is the most famous Ganesh pandal in Mumbai. However, you cannot visit it physically this year, here is the link to online streaming its aarti.



2. VR Devotee: This is one of the most commonly downloaded apps from the Google Play Store for online darshans. It gives you the option to choose from a list of temples you want to get access to as well as the names of deities.

3. Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple: The coverage rights of the temple’s aarti are with a mobile application called Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple. It is a free app available for both Android and iOS.

4. Live Darshan App: This app by Technical Zest is easy to use and offers the service of direct streaming from temples in different parts of the country.

5: Devdarshan App: You can download the app from the website https://devdarshanapp.com/en and choose from a wide range of temples. The app claims to connect you with 5,000 temples.

