Vegan diet for diabetics? Pros, cons and tips to make it work

People suffering from diabetes need to keep their intake of carbohydrates consistent, in order to prevent spikes in blood sugar levels. Diet and lifestyle management are key factors in reducing the impact of the disease. So it’s no wonder that some diabetic patients are opting for a vegan diet; one in which consumption of meat, animal products as well as dairy products are forbidden. However, diabetic patients need to keep certain factors in mind before jumping on to the fad. Read on to know the pros and cons of a vegan diet for diabetics:

Benefits:

Helps in managing blood sugar levels: A healthy vegan diet may help you manage your blood sugar better. For those who have type 2 diabetes, research shows that a vegan diet helps you to control your glucose levels better in comparison to other diets.

Helps to manage weight: A vegan diet may prove to be beneficial for people with type 2 diabetes and helps them to manage their weight. Losing weight helps to improve your insulin sensitivity, and since vegan diets have less fat and calories than omnivorous diets, they can aid in weight management.

Increases insulin sensitivity: Insulin helps the body to maintain normal glucose levels. Since type 2 diabetes leads to insulin resistance, increasing insulin sensitivity helps you to reduce blood sugar and insulin level. A vegan diet can help increase that sensitivity.

How can it have a negative impact on our health?

We should not forget that a vegan diet in itself can’t guarantee good health. Diabetes gets affected by a number of factors, like poor sleeping habits and a lack of exercise. Furthermore, some vegetarian food options like legumes are high in carbohydrate content. One needs to keep a watch on their intake to prevent blood sugar spikes.

How to make a vegan diet successful?

Plan your meals: Meal planning and consuming some healthy snacks can go a long way in making your diet successful. Additionally, you should check out the menu in advance when you want to dine out.

Intake of different proteins: You should eat from different plant-based protein sources to ensure that you get the essential amino acids in the amount required by your body.

Take supplements, if required: Vegan diets are low in certain nutrients. Get a blood test done to check for any nutritional deficiency and consult a doctor or dietician for any nutritional supplements you can take.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.