Vastu tips for pooja room that will ensure family’s happiness

The pooja room should not be inside a bedroom, as it can lead to a lack of love and harmony between husband and wife

For any Indian family, the pooja room is always planned with great caution and love, as it is considered as the abode of god at home. The pooja room is an epicenter of positive energy. So, it should be free from any Vastu Dosh or imbalance of energy.

Sometimes, the location and structuring of the pooja rooms are neglected due to a lack of space or other constraints. However, good planning of the pooja room is very important to ensure peace and prosperity in the family by keeping all the negativity away. Based on the principles of Vastu Shastra, here are some tips for the pooja room in your home:

· The pooja room or place of worship at home should always be in the northeast direction. According to Vastu Shastra, there is a store of energy in this direction and it brings prosperity for all members residing at the house.

· Always remember never to keep idols on the floor. Place a stool or small table and arrange them neatly.

· An idol should not be bigger than 10 inches.

· If the pooja room does not have a door, then place a curtain to separate the room from another.

· Photos of family members who have passed away should not be placed in the pooja room.

· The pooja room should not be inside a bedroom, as it can lead to a lack of love and harmony between husband and wife.

· Apart from the bedroom, the house of worship should not be placed near the kitchen or bathroom.

· The pooja room should always be bright. Even the colours in the room should be white or light cream or yellow or blue.

· The sacred place or temple in the room should be at such a height that the feet of the idols should reach the chest of the devotee.

· There should be lots of ventilation in the room and one can sit comfortably for long hours.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.