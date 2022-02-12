Valentine's Week 2022: Wishes, quotes and messages to share on Kiss Day

Valentine’s Week starts with simple gifts and gestures on the occasion of Rose Day and Chocolate Day and moves towards occasions that allow you to express your love openly such as Kiss Day

Valentine’s Week is here, and people are celebrating each day with great zeal and lots of love. Everybody is eagerly waiting for 14 February to celebrate Valentine’s Day, but the days preceding it also hold special significance for couples

Valentine’s Week starts with simple gifts and gestures on the occasion of Rose Day and Chocolate Day and moves towards occasions that allow you to express your love openly such as Kiss Day. One of the most interesting days of the love week, Kiss Day is celebrated just before Valentine's Day and on this day, couples seal their love for each other with a kiss.

Kiss Day is quite popular among new lovebirds and young people, but it is also celebrated with great enthusiasm by couples who wish to rekindle their romance.

Valentine's Week is all about expressing your feelings in front of your significant other, and the one of the best ways to do so is with a kiss.

Here are some wishes, quotes, and messages for you to share with your partner on Kiss Day:

Kiss Day 2022: Wishes and messages:

Kissing you right on your lips is the best feeling of my life. Happy Kiss Day!

I feel safe when you are by my side and I miss you when you don’t kiss me. Happy Kiss Day 2022

Every morning, a kiss from you brightens my day. Happy Kiss Day 2022

I wish when the sun meets the sky, your lips meet mine. Happy Kiss Day 2022!

I feel like I'm in heaven when my lips touch yours. Happy Kiss Day 2022

Kiss Day 2022: Quotes

Soul meets soul on lover’s lips - Percy Bysshe Shelley

I do not know how to kiss, or I would kiss you. Where do the noses go?-Ingrid Bergman

Kiss me until I forget how terrified I am of everything wrong with my life - Beau Taplin

Close your eyes and I’ll kiss you; tomorrow I’ll miss you - Paul McCartney

