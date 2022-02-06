Valentine's week 2022: When is Rose Day? Know significance of different coloured roses

Here’s a complete list of roses with their meaning and significance

Love is in the air! With Valentine's week around the corner, people are excited to celebrate the time with their loved ones.

Valentine's week or the week of love is a period when people express their feelings with the ones they love. The week begins on 7 February and ends on 14 February and the final day is certainly everyone’s favourite.

The first day of the week is celebrated as Rose Day. On this day, people express their feelings with each other by gifting or exchanging roses. Rose day is not only about love, it has a deeper meaning. The beauty of the day is that people can express their feelings without saying anything to each other. Roses of different colours signify various meanings.

Red Rose

Red roses are the most favourite of all roses. They symbolise love, admiration, romance, and gratitude. These red petals are used for decades to express love.

Orange Rose

Like their colour, these roses stand for passion, energy, life, enthusiasm, and vigor. These are gifted to express love or a deep-bond with someone.

Yellow Rose

Yellow roses symbolise the most powerful bond - friendship. These petals also represents affection, gladness and care. Yellow roses are mostly given to close friends. The bright colour represents light-hearted feelings and respect.

White Rose

Just like their colour, these roses represent innocence, modesty, and grace. The colour depicts purity, peace, respect and cleanliness.

Pink Rose

These roses represent gentleness, gratitude, refinement, grace and elegance. While the darker shade is used to express appreciation, the lighter shade is used to convey gentleness and admiration.

Lavender Rose

These are the most amazing roses, as they represent 'love at first sight'. Lavender roses are used to convey interest and attraction.

So, what rose are you gifting to your loved one?

