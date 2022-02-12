Valentine’s week 2022: What Kiss Day is all about and some special ways to celebrate it
As the month of love is here, people around the world are looking forward to spending some quality time with their significant other. Valentine’s Week is not just about romantic dates, gifts and hugs, it’s also about the love and trust in a romantic relationship.
This week-long festivities begin from 7 February and end on 14 February. Before Valentine's Day, couples in love celebrate Rose Day (7 February), Propose Day (8 February), Chocolate Day (9 February), Teddy Day (10 February), Promise Day (11 February), Hug Day (12 February) and Kiss Day (13 February).
Moreover, each day has its own significance and Kiss Day is the one of the most special occasions of the whole week. This day is celebrated just before Valentine's Day and couples showcase their affection by kissing their beloved. Additionally, as the week is all about expressing affection, a kiss is one of the best ways to show your love.
Those in romantic relationships should know that Kiss Day is not just about sharing a kiss, it is about the emotional and physical connection between a couple. Furthermore, a kiss symbolises connection, love, passion and trust. Below are a few ways to make your partner feel special on Kiss Day:
- Reveal your feelings about your first kiss with your partner: You can reveal how you felt when you kissed your partner for the first time. Couples can even talk about first kisses in their past relationships . By exchanging these little awkward or funny stories can fill the room with laughter and smiles.
- Morning sweetness: Make this day a memorable one by giving your partner a cute little peck on the cheek or forehead. Have this special moment just as they wake up in the morning and tell them how much you love them.
- Kiss in different ways on this day: Feel free to kiss your beloved on the hand or lips to make your partner feel loved and cherished. Remember that these little displays of affection go a long way towards strengthening your relationship.
- Celebrate the occasion by taking photos: Apart from kissing, you can celebrate the day by clicking cute and adorable pictures of yourself and your partner to cherish the memories forever. One can click photographs using a polaroid camera and then assemble it together into a collage as a token of love.
