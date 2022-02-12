Valentine’s week 2022: What Kiss Day is all about and some special ways to celebrate it

As the month of love is here, people around the world are looking forward to spending some quality time with their significant other. Valentine’s Week is not just about romantic dates, gifts and hugs, it’s also about the love and trust in a romantic relationship.

This week-long festivities begin from 7 February and end on 14 February. Before Valentine's Day, couples in love celebrate Rose Day (7 February), Propose Day (8 February), Chocolate Day (9 February), Teddy Day (10 February), Promise Day (11 February), Hug Day (12 February) and Kiss Day (13 February).

Moreover, each day has its own significance and Kiss Day is the one of the most special occasions of the whole week. This day is celebrated just before Valentine's Day and couples showcase their affection by kissing their beloved. Additionally, as the week is all about expressing affection, a kiss is one of the best ways to show your love.

Those in romantic relationships should know that Kiss Day is not just about sharing a kiss, it is about the emotional and physical connection between a couple. Furthermore, a kiss symbolises connection, love, passion and trust. Below are a few ways to make your partner feel special on Kiss Day: