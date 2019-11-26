US academic Tom Nichols calls Indian food 'terrible' on Twitter; Zomato responds: 'good time to launch the dislike button'

On 23 November, academic specialist on international affairs and professor at the US Naval War College and at the Harvard Extension School Tom Nichols created a storm on social media with a tweet saying, "Indian food is terrible and we pretend it isn’t."

Nichols' tweet was in response to a certain Jon Becker who had put out a tweet on 19 November saying: "Please quote tweet this with your most controversial food opinion, I love controversial food opinions."

Indian food is terrible and we pretend it isn’t. https://t.co/NGOUtRUCUN — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 23, 2019

The tweet received mixed responses, some agreeing with him about not liking Indian food, others insinuating he did not understand it, or that his palate wasn't developed. On 25 November, Zomato India also responded to the tweet saying it is time Twitter launched the 'dislike' button:

now would be a good time to launch the dislike button @Twitter https://t.co/GzpmpX1ZG2 — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) November 25, 2019

After receiving a wide range of responses on social media throughout the day, he replied to a few of these tweets:

To tell me “a billion people like it” means nothing to me. I have always firmly been in the in the “50 million Elvis fans can, in fact, be wrong” school https://t.co/nCXYIsdHiC — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 23, 2019

People talk about English food being awful all the time. They are not wrong. I just think it’s OK to say that Indian food, at least to me, is also yucky. https://t.co/7BXJJiau62 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 23, 2019

Sure, right after I get back from the grand tour of Indian cuisine that everyone is demanding I take https://t.co/VV7yYIc1nD — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 23, 2019

Twitter: "What's your most controversial food take?"@quinncy: "Mayo is disgusting" @soledadobrien "Lettuce, why bother"@seungminkim: "PB&J is an abomination" Twitter: *yawn* Me: Indian food is terrible Twitter: pic.twitter.com/CSkb3qXWoJ — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 24, 2019

He also commented that in contrast, Afghan food was one of his favourites and that he liked Chinese food:

I have had Afghan food, or at least restaurants that are Afghan in Boston and DC. It’s one of my favorites. Doesn’t seem like Indian food to me, but I am not educated enough to know how they are different. https://t.co/c5jIjsLvy4 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 23, 2019

I love Chinese food. (No, not Polynesian flaming platters.) I was just noting that I wasn’t alone in not liking an entire regional cuisine. Sheesh. Remain calm. Maintain low tones, young cones. https://t.co/33Fvvzrh8n — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 24, 2019

Later, he also tweeted in response to all the outrage and the general direction the conversation had taken, saying: "But 24 hours of outrage about whether it's racist to tease Americans about whether they *really* like Indian food from one comment in response to a call for controversial food takes is about as crazy as Twitter gets. Also, Led Zeppelin still sucks. /3x"

But 24 hours of outrage about whether it's racist to tease Americans about whether they *really* like Indian food from one comment in response to a call for controversial food takes is about as crazy as Twitter gets. Also, Led Zeppelin still sucks. /3x — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 24, 2019

Nichols followed this up with another tweet, this time about Korean cuisine which he said he also did "not get".

Another food I totally do not get. I tried it once. That was enough. I will be in the Korean newspapers in hours for this, too, I'm sure. https://t.co/3YIAoPhzOu — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 24, 2019

