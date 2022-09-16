It is believed that cinnamon might have an impact on the bacteria causing UTIs especially in long- term catheter users. This is because of its potential of preventing the bacteria from coating the urinary tract

Taking an antibiotic is the gold standard treatment to tackle a urinary tract infection (UTI). This could be necessary if the infection is severe, but there are other ways to deal with it.

Though UTIs can have an impact on anyone, females are considered to be more prone to them. That’s because the female urethra, the tube which carries urine out of the bladder, is shorter than the male urethra.

Due to this, it becomes easier for bacteria to reach the bladder. While UTI is not life-threatening, it may lead to a wide range of symptoms that include a strong persistent need to urinate, a burning sensation while urination and more.

Here are some of the ways to treat it without antibiotics. However, it is important to be cautious as you decide to follow an antibiotic free approach. Make sure that you consult your doctor before you decide to follow a particular strategy.

Wipe from front to back: UTIs develop when bacteria from the rectum or feces gain access to the urethra. It is this small channel that allows urine to flow out of the body. Once bacteria are inside the urethra, they can reach up into other urinary tract organs and lead to infections. After urinating, wipe it in a way that stops bacteria from moving from the anus to the genitals. For example, It is a healthy practice to use separate pieces of toilet paper to wipe the genitals and anus.

Cinnamon: It is believed that cinnamon might have an impact on the bacteria causing UTIs especially in long- term catheter users. This is because of its potential of preventing the bacteria from coating the urinary tract. Therefore, cinnamon can be considered to be a natural remedy for UTIs.

Coconut water: Coconut also has a number of benefits. Drinking coconut water regularly helps those who suffer from UTI and enhances your urinary health in general. It acts as a diuretic and even helps in flushing the kidneys too.

Try birth control methods: Some types of birth control may also help dealing with the growth of the bacteria. Consult your doctor for the method that might work best for you.

Asparagus: Asparagus belongs to the family Asparagaceae and has the scientific name Asparagus racemosus. The root powder of this herb is helpful for the treatment of this disease. Your doctor may recommend you to use the root powder of asparagus at night for UTIs.

