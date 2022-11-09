Unable to have a good night's sleep? Here are 5 natural ways to shun insomnia

Being part of the metropolitan city and living amidst the hustle and bustle of urban life, may give a boost to your desired career, but it surely comes with its own downsides. Just imagine that you crawl into your bed at a decent hour, thinking that tonight is the time when you will be successful in getting a good night’s sleep and getting your sleep cycle back on track. Instead, you end up staring at the ceiling, with your eyes wide open and your mind racing. Well, if you have gone through this, then you are not alone. Short-term insomnia is very common and has been experienced by many. While it can be resolved through a few natural remedies, if you experience it very often then you must consult a doctor. Without any delay, let’s take a look at some of the natural remedies to beat insomnia:

Meditation and Relaxation

Well, there is nothing that the age-old technique of yoga can’t resolve. Meditation helps you sleep better, as it directs your attention to a point of focus. This could be your breathing, one sound, or simply a word. Meditation helps in increasing the awareness of your body and calming your mind.

Acupuncture

Several studies have revealed that acupressure and acupuncture may help with insomnia. While there is mixed evidence of how well acupressure and acupuncture work, people have claimed that it has resolved their problems to a great extent.

Food and Diet

Try to avoid food products that include caffeine and nicotine before going to bed. These items can have an adverse effect on sleep. Not only this, but these substances can also cause insomnia and restlessness.

Keep an eye on your sugar intake

We have often been told that sugar gives a burst of energy. While it is short-lived, taking sugar before going to bed can have a contrary effect on your sleep. It can also result in an uneven blood sugar level, and if your blood sugar dwindles during the night, it disrupts your sleep.

Chamomile tea

After having your dinner, try and take chamomile tea, as it lowers anxiety, soothes digestion, and reduces muscle tension.

