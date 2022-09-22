Typhoid refers to a common bacterial infection of the intestinal tract and bloodstream. It mostly happens because of contaminated food and water and once infected, it can take a toll on your body.

Typhoid usually affects a person with fever, headache, weakness, and abdominal pain. It can also cause diarrhoea, so consuming fresh juices helps in flushing out toxins and other waste products from our body. A typhoid vaccine can help to prevent the infection by the bacteria for a few years but it is still important to eat healthy and nutritional food which is hygienic. There are a number of medicines available to treat the infection.

Here are some home remedies to help you deal with it:

Bananas: If you are experiencing diarrhoea when infected with typhoid, eat bananas. They are rich in fibre and provide relief from diarrhoea. There may be an electrolyte imbalance in the body, which is why you are advised to drink ORS, as mentioned above. Bananas contain pectin, a soluble fibre that helps the intestines to absorb fluids, thus curing diarrhoea. Potassium in the fruit helps to replace the electrolytes lost through loose motions. You should definitely eat it when you have typhoid.

Apple cider vinegar: Apple cider vinegar is known for its acidic properties and is a good home remedy for the treatment of typhoid fever. It helps in bringing high fever down by drawing out heat from the body of the person suffering from the infection. It consists of minerals which are extremely important for a person who is sick and is losing nutrients due to diarrhoea.

Garlic: The antimicrobial properties in the garlic help in fighting typhoid bacteria. Garlic helps us to quickly recover from typhoid because of its anti oxidative properties. It helps in boosting the immunity and even detoxifies the body.

Pomegranates: Pomegranates are a very effective home remedy against typhoid. It helps to prevent dehydration. You may have it as a fruit or take it as juice.

Use Cold Compresses: It is important to control body temperature when you have typhoid. For that, try using cold compresses. Put a wet, cold cloth on the forehead of the infected person. For the rest of the body, try using a damp sponge. This effectively lowers down your body temperature and treats fever.

