Twinkle Khanna's third novel, Pyjamas Are Forgiving, to release in early September

After Mrs Funnybones and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna is all set to come up with her third book Pyjamas are Forgiving in September.

The 43-year-old columnist, who is quite famous for her wit and sarcasm, on 6 August took to Twitter to update, "Out in early September and I am going to be crossing my fingers and toes for the next few months."

She also informed people that they can pre-order the book on Amazon and Flipkart. Happy for his wife, actor Akshay Kumar tweeted, "The whole family was walking on eggshells when she was writing this one and I for one am so glad she is finally done."

Twinkle had made her Bollywood debut in 1995 with Barsaat and her last released film as an actress was Tees Maar Khan (2010) in which she did a special appearance.

She writes for DNA AfterHrs and is also a regular columnist for the Times of India. Her third novel, Pyjamas Are Forgiving is about a woman who is stuck at an Ayurvedic retreat with her ex husband and his young wife.

In 2016, the author received the Crossword Book Award for her debut novel, Mrs. Funnybones and was also the recipient of the Outlook Award for the most inspiring woman of the year.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)