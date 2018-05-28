After Padman, Twinkle Khanna supports short film on menstruation titled First Period, directed by Mozez Singh

The 2017 film Padman, directed by R Balki and starring Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte, contributed to a healthy chatter around the need for making films based on subjects like menstruation and menstrual hygiene.

After witnessing good footfalls for Padman, Twinkle Khanna has now backed another film (a short film) on the same topic and launched it on social media on 28 May, commemorating World Menstrual Hygiene Day.

The short film, titled First Period, has been directed by Mozez Singh (who has previously directed the 2015 Vicky Kaushal-starrer Zubaan). The 10-minute-long film is set in a surreal world where there are no women and men deal with menstruation. The film opens with a boy who has his first-period experience and his family, friends, teachers help in dealing with it.

The filmmaker leaves the audience with a question — "What about our girls?" — and statistics that show how women in India face a number of issues due to lack of awareness in regards to menstrual hygiene.

Speaking about the film, director Singh said, "When I was approached by Dasra, the NGO behind the film alongside The Gates Foundation, their brief was they wanted men to be involved in the conversation about menstrual hygiene. So, we wrote a script where we showed everything from a man’s point of view and how in that world it’s all perfect and empowering. It raises the question why can’t this happen in a woman’s world and forces you to neutralise gender disparity. First Period is another voice in that conversation, " reports DNA.

Singh also tells DNA how he approached Twinkle Khanna for her opinion about the film and how the conversation turned into a platform for a collaboration. Khanna reportedly saw the point in the film and readily agreed to support it.

