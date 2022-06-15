Turmeric milk, dry fruits and more: Foods that can help you stay fit during Monsoon

It is common to feel sluggish, face digestion issues and much more during this season but eating the right way can help us beat the monsoon blues and stay fit and healthy. Below are some of the things that should definitely be a part of your monsoon diet.

The onset of Monsoon is just around the corner. The rains during the season are a refreshing change especially after the heat wave that we experience in the months of May and June. But the welcome change comes with its own share of health risks that have a significant impact on our overall health.

It is common to feel sluggish, face digestion issues and much more but eating the right way can help us beat the monsoon blues and stay fit and healthy.

Here are some of the things that should definitely be a part of your monsoon diet:

1. Soups

Instead of having unhealthy snacks during the rainy season, make a bowl of steamy hot soup that is easy to digest. You can use vegetable stock to make vegetable soup or any other soup that you like. Rest assured this would be the best way to enjoy monsoon.

2. Turmeric Milk

The anti-viral, anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties of turmeric make it an essential element that should definitely be added to our monsoon diet. Turmeric Milk helps to boost our natural immunity. The active potent compound in turmeric is curcumin that helps us to keep infections at bay.

3. Dry Fruits and Nuts

Eating dates, almonds, walnuts and cashews is a very good idea as they are rich in vitamins and minerals and are beneficial during the monsoon. The dry fruits and nuts contain riboflavin, and niacin that help to strengthen your immunity. They are powerful antioxidants and thus keep our cells healthy.

4. Garlic

Garlic comes up with loads of health benefits. It helps to fight the cold and flu-causing viruses and thus gives a boost to your immune system. Eating garlic on a daily basis also helps to increase the number of T-Cells in the blood, thus helping to protect you from infections like cold and flu. Alliin is a compound in whole garlic. And, when we eat garlic in raw form, alliin changes to allicin that has medicinal properties and is said to increase the disease-fighting response of your body.

5. Spinach

Spinach is a good source of vitamin A, E, and C, folic acid, beta carotene and fiber. All these nutrients and antioxidants prepare our immune system to fight with a number of infections during monsoon.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar had earlier shared a post on what should be eaten during the monsoon season. She had even mentioned the frequency of each of her recommendations.

Have a look at her post here:

Some of her recommendations included cucumber, peanuts, arbi and more. Diwekar had also shared a few recipes in her post for people to try their hands on during monsoon.

