Exfoliation helps in the removal of the oldest dead skin cells from your face. It can be done via scrubs, peels, microdermabrasion, or chemical peels

Ever wondered why your face always looks dull even when you wash it properly every day? Well, it’s not you or your face wash, it’s the dead skin cells.

Old and dead cells clog the pores of your skin due to which it fails to release toxins and get proper oxygen.

This leads to dull skin. To avoid that, you need to exfoliate your face every week. Exfoliation helps in the removal of the oldest dead skin cells from your face. It can be done via scrubs, peels, microdermabrasion, or chemical peels.

Exfoliation has several benefits. It can prevent acne and also reduce blemishes.

Here are the top five benefits of exfoliation:

Prevents acne:

Acne happens due to the excessive production of oil and bacteria around the sebaceous glands. Bacteria grow on the dead skin cells and can lead to many skin complications. Exfoliation helps in reducing the clogging of pores and excess oil production. So, exfoliation comes in handy to avoid acne.

Prevents wrinkles:

After the removal of dead skin cells, new cells can grow and can get nutrients and proper oxygen. This prevents the appearance of wrinkles on the face.

Reduces blemishes:

Exfoliation also helps in the removal of blemishes. It evens your skin tone and make your face look clearer. Whenever you take a selfie, the advanced technology in your phone camera captures everything and makes you realize how rough your skin is. But it needn’t be this way. After exfoliation, you can proudly take selfies with clear and smooth features.

Skincare products start to work:

After the exfoliation, your skin becomes capable of absorbing nutrients properly. So, the effect of skincare products gets enhanced.

Deeply cleans your pores:

It cleanses the pores of your skin properly and prevents clogging. This lets your skin breathe, and your face starts to glow.

So, these were the top reasons why your skin requires exfoliation. During these times of increasing air pollution, exfoliation has become even more important. So, remember to exfoliate your face to get firmer, clearer, younger-looking skin.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.