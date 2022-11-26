Tips for shielding children against cold weather

Winters have arrived and now we have reached that part of the year when getting out of our blankets in the morning becomes a really hard task. Well, it doesn’t mean that we stay at home and don’t go outside to enjoy our time with our friends and family. However, it is very crucial that we remain shielded from the cold weather, and especially ensure the protection of children from the unbearable cold. The winter season poses some health risks to children. There is a lack of body fat in babies, toddlers, and young children, and they are also smaller in size. This implies that they lose heat faster than adults as per the American Academy of Pediatrics.

So, here are some tips that parents can follow to keep their children safe this winter. Have a look at these effective tips here:

Keep your child hydrated

Children face a higher risk of dehydration than adults at cold temperatures. It is also easy to forget to keep taking fluids during winter. So, make sure to keep giving your child warm fluids such as warm water and warm turmeric (Haldi) milk.

Ensure that your child stays warm

Ensure your child wears warm clothes and accessories such as jackets, sweaters, scarves, waterproof coats with hats, and gloves.

Feed your child nutrition-rich foods

Make sure that your little one is getting all the crucial nutrition, minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants from his or her diet. This way, you can boost your child’s immune system. Make sure to feed him or her foods like green vegetables and dry fruits.

Ensure that your child is getting proper sleep

Sleep deprivation can adversely affect your child’s immune system, making him or her vulnerable to diseases and flu. So, make sure that your little angel is getting at least 8 hours of sleep.

Let your little one play in the park

On sunny days, take your child to your local park and let him or her play with his or her friends. Being physically fit is very crucial in order to fight diseases and health risks that the winter might bring.

