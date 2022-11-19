The winter season is almost here, and this is the time when we will try to look for various ways to keep ourselves warm, be it wearing shawls and jackets or sitting with the heater on for hours. There are various nutritious foods like meat, honey, and dry fruits that can keep your body warm and shield you from the unbearable cold. If you don’t consume nutritious food, this can cause many health issues such as dry skin, hair loss, flatulence, indigestion, and constipation. It is better to eat some specific foods in winter that take a longer time to digest as the temperature of the body increases metabolism.

So, here is a list of foods that one should consume to keep the body warm:

Fruits

Some of the examples of fruits that can be beneficial during winter are kiwis, apples, bananas, strawberries, plums, litchis, papaya, custard apple, and pomegranates. Bananas are rich in magnesium and help in regulating body temperature.

Soups

Soups are one of the best food items to consume during winter. Filled with good amounts of vegetables, pulses, and barley, it provides you nutrition and keeps your body warm.

Dry fruits and nuts

Dry fruits such as almonds, walnuts, and cashews, are rich in good fats and help in regulating body temperature. Dates, figs, and olives are good options as well, and often consumed in countries that go through severe cold seasons.

Meat

If you are a non-vegetarian, then you can add meat to your diet. It is rich in iron and protein, and increases the temperature of the body during metabolism.

Hot beverages

Hot beverages such as coffee, tea, and hot chocolate can really help in warming up your body. There is nothing like a hot cup of coffee on a cold wintry morning.

Ghee

Ghee is known for boosting your immune system, which makes it a saviour during winter. You can add ghee to any of the food items that you prepare.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.