This week’s menu – Panini Greco, chana dal gosht and uttapam

Shaheen Peerbhai, grade-A foodie and chef extraordinaire, has put together this week’s daily menu planner with touches from Greece, China and of course India.

I’m Shaheen Peerbhai, food blogger, photographer, journalist, and an avid baker. I am also your very own culinary concierge. Need to liven up that breakfast-on-the go? Getting bored with what’s in your lunchbox? Running out of ideas for a tasty, healthy dinner after you get home from work? I’ve scoured cookbooks, recipes sites and my own kitchen to figure out how you can eat well and eat right. Minimum fuss. Maximum taste.

To make things even easier here’s your shopping list for all the dinners I’ve thought up for the upcoming week. This way you never have to run to the store on your way home. You can just do it all this weekend. But if you don’t get around to it, don’t worry, I will publish an individual shopping list for each dinner recipe during the week.

Mon: Grilled Sandwich with Pesto, goat cheese, zucchini and red Pepper; kadhipatta chicken

Tue: Croque Madame; vegetable stir fry with oyster sauce and ginger fried rice

Wed: 5 quick salads, Alfredo pasta with bacon and broccoli

Thu: Panini Greco; Chana Dal Gosht

Fri: Uttapam

Here’s the shopping list for this week and for the big weekend meal. Remember that this shopping list is for the main dishes and not for the suggested accompaniments. It also assumes that you’ve got your basic ingredients in place as listed in our suggested pantry list.

Shopping List:

Vegetables and herbs:

Red pepper

Zucchini

Brinjal

Red pepper

Bok Choy

Basil leaves

Spring Onions

Mushrooms

Broccoli

Curry leaves

Rocket Meats:

1 kg chicken

ham

mutton

Bacon Cheese and Dairy:

Goat cheese

Parmesan cheese Misc:

Tamarind pulp

Pasta

Readymade uttapam batter

Shaheen writes about her quest for the perfect chocolate chip cookie and baking escapades on The Purple Foodie.