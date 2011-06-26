This week’s menu – Panini Greco, chana dal gosht and uttapam
Shaheen Peerbhai, grade-A foodie and chef extraordinaire, has put together this week’s daily menu planner with touches from Greece, China and of course India.
I’m Shaheen Peerbhai, food blogger, photographer, journalist, and an avid baker. I am also your very own culinary concierge. Need to liven up that breakfast-on-the go? Getting bored with what’s in your lunchbox? Running out of ideas for a tasty, healthy dinner after you get home from work? I’ve scoured cookbooks, recipes sites and my own kitchen to figure out how you can eat well and eat right. Minimum fuss. Maximum taste.
To make things even easier here’s your shopping list for all the dinners I’ve thought up for the upcoming week. This way you never have to run to the store on your way home. You can just do it all this weekend. But if you don’t get around to it, don’t worry, I will publish an individual shopping list for each dinner recipe during the week.
Mon: Grilled Sandwich with Pesto, goat cheese, zucchini and red Pepper; kadhipatta chicken
Tue: Croque Madame; vegetable stir fry with oyster sauce and ginger fried rice
Wed: 5 quick salads, Alfredo pasta with bacon and broccoli
Thu: Panini Greco; Chana Dal Gosht
Fri: Uttapam
Here’s the shopping list for this week and for the big weekend meal. Remember that this shopping list is for the main dishes and not for the suggested accompaniments. It also assumes that you’ve got your basic ingredients in place as listed in our suggested pantry list.
Shopping List:
|Vegetables and herbs:
Red pepper
Zucchini
Brinjal
Red pepper
Bok Choy
Basil leaves
Spring Onions
Mushrooms
Broccoli
Curry leaves
Rocket
|Meats:
1 kg chicken
ham
mutton
Bacon
|Cheese and Dairy:
Goat cheese
Parmesan cheese
|Misc:
Tamarind pulp
Pasta
Readymade uttapam batter
Shaheen writes about her quest for the perfect chocolate chip cookie and baking escapades on The Purple Foodie.
also read
Dinner plans: Aromatic braised chicken with fried onions
This classic braised chicken recipe is the perfect dinner to have after a tiring Monday at work.
In your lunchbox: Turkey and brie panini
This turkey and brie panini is not your regular sandwich; a hint of strawberry jam makes all the difference.
Brekker on the go: uttapam
You can't go wrong with the tomato, onion and coriander version, but that's playing it safe. Try these combinations for a change.