This week’s menu: Kashmiri chilli potatoes, shakshouka and sloppy Bombay Joe

Shaheen Peerbhai, grade-A foodie and chef extraordinaire, has put together this week’s daily menu planner.
I’m Shaheen Peerbhai, food blogger, photographer, journalist, and an avid baker. I am also your very own culinary concierge. Need to liven up that breakfast-on-the go? Getting bored with what’s in your lunchbox? Running out of ideas for a tasty, healthy dinner after you get home from work? I’ve scoured cookbooks, recipes sites and my own kitchen to figure out how you can eat well and eat right. Minimum fuss. Maximum taste.
To make things even easier here’s your shopping list for all the dinners I’ve thought up for the upcoming week. This way you never have to run to the store on your way home. You can just do it all this weekend. But if you don’t get around to it, don’t worry, I will publish an individual shopping list for each dinner recipe during the week.
This week's menu:
Mon: Spice-up-your-breakfast cheese spread; lemon and thyme baked fish with pepper fettucine
Tue: Kashmiri chilli potatoes, dal tadka with shan masala and dill
Wed: Shakshouka, sloppy Bombay joes
Thu: Zesty chicken and zucchini sandwich, limey cauliflower
Fri: Seven toast toppings
Weekend: Spanish special
Here’s the shopping list for this week and for the big weekend meal. Remember that this shopping list is for the main dishes and not for the suggested accompaniments. It also assumes that you’ve got your basic ingredients in place as listed in our suggested pantry list.
Shopping list:
|Vegetables and herbs:
Zucchini
Spring onions
Red bell pepper
1 can tomato sauce
Cauliflower
Baby potatoes
Dill
Coriander leaves
Thyme
|Meat and fist:
Fish fillet of your choice
500g minced meat (lamb or chicken)
Chicken breast
Dairy:
