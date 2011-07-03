This week’s menu: Kashmiri chilli potatoes, shakshouka and sloppy Bombay Joe

Shaheen Peerbhai, grade-A foodie and chef extraordinaire, has put together this week’s daily menu planner.

I’m Shaheen Peerbhai, food blogger, photographer, journalist, and an avid baker. I am also your very own culinary concierge. Need to liven up that breakfast-on-the go? Getting bored with what’s in your lunchbox? Running out of ideas for a tasty, healthy dinner after you get home from work? I’ve scoured cookbooks, recipes sites and my own kitchen to figure out how you can eat well and eat right. Minimum fuss. Maximum taste.

To make things even easier here’s your shopping list for all the dinners I’ve thought up for the upcoming week. This way you never have to run to the store on your way home. You can just do it all this weekend. But if you don’t get around to it, don’t worry, I will publish an individual shopping list for each dinner recipe during the week.

This week's menu:

Mon: Spice-up-your-breakfast cheese spread; lemon and thyme baked fish with pepper fettucine

Tue: Kashmiri chilli potatoes, dal tadka with shan masala and dill

Wed: Shakshouka, sloppy Bombay joes

Thu: Zesty chicken and zucchini sandwich, limey cauliflower

Fri: Seven toast toppings

Weekend: Spanish special

Here’s the shopping list for this week and for the big weekend meal. Remember that this shopping list is for the main dishes and not for the suggested accompaniments. It also assumes that you’ve got your basic ingredients in place as listed in our suggested pantry list.

Shopping list:

Vegetables and herbs:

Zucchini

Spring onions

Red bell pepper

1 can tomato sauce

Cauliflower

Baby potatoes

Dill

Coriander leaves

Thyme Meat and fist:

Fish fillet of your choice

500g minced meat (lamb or chicken)

Chicken breast Dairy:

Cream cheese

Fresh cream

Goat cheese

Shaheen writes about her quest for the perfect chocolate chip cookie and baking escapades on The Purple Foodie